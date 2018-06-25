South Africa: Ramaphosa's Dire Message to the ANC - a House Divided Within Itself Cannot Stand

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing guests at the launch of the Indlulamithi Scenarios 2030 at the Kyalami Theatre on Track in Midrand in Gauteng. 21/06/2018. Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Despite calls for a ceasefire from last week's National Executive Committee meeting, the factional divides in provincial ANC structures are brewing into a national disaster for the party. This weekend there was an unsuccessful last-ditch effort to interdict the Limpopo provincial conference. This while there are still pending cases before the courts on KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Free State. While, in the end, the Limpopo ANC elected new leaders, it was evident that all is not well in the ANC.

ANC party leader Cyril Ramaphosa is sounding alarm bells as he realises the scale of the predicament the party is in as a result of the disarray of its provincial structures. He is now admitting that if this goes on, his dreams of turning Ramaphoria into a firm mandate may well be just a dream.

Ramaphosa is not an alarmist by nature and is known to be astute in his political tactics. Which is why, when he indicates that the ANC will not win elections if divisions in its provincial structures are not sorted...