25 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ramaphosa's Dire Message to the ANC - a House Divided Within Itself Cannot Stand

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Qaanitah Hunter

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing guests at the launch of the Indlulamithi Scenarios 2030 at the Kyalami Theatre on Track in Midrand in Gauteng. 21/06/2018. Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Despite calls for a ceasefire from last week's National Executive Committee meeting, the factional divides in provincial ANC structures are brewing into a national disaster for the party. This weekend there was an unsuccessful last-ditch effort to interdict the Limpopo provincial conference. This while there are still pending cases before the courts on KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Free State. While, in the end, the Limpopo ANC elected new leaders, it was evident that all is not well in the ANC.

ANC party leader Cyril Ramaphosa is sounding alarm bells as he realises the scale of the predicament the party is in as a result of the disarray of its provincial structures. He is now admitting that if this goes on, his dreams of turning Ramaphoria into a firm mandate may well be just a dream.

Ramaphosa is not an alarmist by nature and is known to be astute in his political tactics. Which is why, when he indicates that the ANC will not win elections if divisions in its provincial structures are not sorted...

South Africa

Johannesburg Metro Police Warn of Possible Strike By Taxi Drivers

Johannesburg Metro Police have warned of a possible strike by Alexandra taxi operators on Monday after about 500 taxis… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.