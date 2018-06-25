South Africa: DA Puts People Above Politics Where We Govern

analysis

The party is rising to the challenge of taking into account the sometimes conflicting needs of as many as 16 million people across the country and of negotiating the often choppy waters of coalition governments.

A recent article published in Daily Maverick alleges that the DA is undergoing a "mayoral meltdown" and cites examples of difficulties facing the party.

It is no secret that the DA has faced challenges over the past few months and we have always tried to address these transparently. Some of these challenges are the result of being a fast-growing party that now governs more than 16 million South Africans across the country. We have had to face the realities and complexities that come with governance, particularly in the era of coalition governments.

Despite this, the DA has and always will be focused on serving the people of South Africa. We will never compromise on this principle.

The DA, unlike the ANC, is steadfast in our commitment to deliver where we govern and that includes rooting out maladministration and corruption even when doing so could potentially harm our own image.

In 2016, millions of South Africans gave the DA the mandate to...