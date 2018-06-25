25 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: DA Puts People Above Politics Where We Govern

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Natasha Mazzone

The party is rising to the challenge of taking into account the sometimes conflicting needs of as many as 16 million people across the country and of negotiating the often choppy waters of coalition governments.

A recent article published in Daily Maverick alleges that the DA is undergoing a "mayoral meltdown" and cites examples of difficulties facing the party.

It is no secret that the DA has faced challenges over the past few months and we have always tried to address these transparently. Some of these challenges are the result of being a fast-growing party that now governs more than 16 million South Africans across the country. We have had to face the realities and complexities that come with governance, particularly in the era of coalition governments.

Despite this, the DA has and always will be focused on serving the people of South Africa. We will never compromise on this principle.

The DA, unlike the ANC, is steadfast in our commitment to deliver where we govern and that includes rooting out maladministration and corruption even when doing so could potentially harm our own image.

In 2016, millions of South Africans gave the DA the mandate to...

South Africa

Johannesburg Metro Police Warn of Possible Strike By Taxi Drivers

Johannesburg Metro Police have warned of a possible strike by Alexandra taxi operators on Monday after about 500 taxis… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.