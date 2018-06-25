25 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: A New Prophetic Activism in SA - a Letter to Faith Community Leaders

opinion By Marius Oosthuizen

There is an alternative to revolution, the painstaking establishment of restorative justice and meaningful reconciliation. However, this high road is more difficult to traverse than revolution.

I write this short note without mandate or position, except out of love for South Africa and a continuing desire to see this nation move towards increasing justice and peace.

We are in trouble as a country. No, this is not a fearful letter. Our country is quite simply on its knees at the systemic level. I know that you already understand this, but between community protests driven by sheer desperation, economic and fiscal stagnation and political fracture, the centre is at risk of coming apart.

Some erroneously dream of a revolutionary transformation, a dramatic break with the status quo that resettles the power and the privileges enjoyed by some, more equitably in the hands of many more. History has taught us that revolution always has an opportunity cost - much is lost in the process after which the scraps are usually fought over by those of low conscience.

There is...

