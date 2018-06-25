25 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: We Are Still Waiting for the Prosecuting Authorities to Come Up With Valid Charges Against the #fallists

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Anele Nzimande and Sherilyn Naidoo

Students who took part in Fees Must Fall protests are entangled in drawn-out court cases. A new movement - #FreeTheStudents - is needed.

We are tired of being beaten and broken in the name of freedom. We are tired of paying the ultimate price for "freedom".

On Saturday June 16, we once again stirred up the old spectres. We took a moment to remember the youth who have been brave enough to challenge the old order in pursuit of the future they imagine. We remember the youth of 1976 who stood up against the apartheid government, some who still carry the wounds, trauma and scars of that day. Thousands of young people responded to the call - who will fight against an unjust state? They said: "Thuma Mina".

Active citizenry doesn't always look respectable or polite. It doesn't always play by the book. Sometimes it's uncomfortable, risky and perilous. This is what we found out when we mobilised for free higher education in 2015, and we still carry the trauma.

We all know the June 16 story. It's as familiar to us as South Africans as the homes we live in. Young, black South Africans marched...

South Africa

Johannesburg Metro Police Warn of Possible Strike By Taxi Drivers

Johannesburg Metro Police have warned of a possible strike by Alexandra taxi operators on Monday after about 500 taxis… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.