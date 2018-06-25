South Africa: We Are Still Waiting for the Prosecuting Authorities to Come Up With Valid Charges Against the #fallists

analysis

Students who took part in Fees Must Fall protests are entangled in drawn-out court cases. A new movement - #FreeTheStudents - is needed.

We are tired of being beaten and broken in the name of freedom. We are tired of paying the ultimate price for "freedom".

On Saturday June 16, we once again stirred up the old spectres. We took a moment to remember the youth who have been brave enough to challenge the old order in pursuit of the future they imagine. We remember the youth of 1976 who stood up against the apartheid government, some who still carry the wounds, trauma and scars of that day. Thousands of young people responded to the call - who will fight against an unjust state? They said: "Thuma Mina".

Active citizenry doesn't always look respectable or polite. It doesn't always play by the book. Sometimes it's uncomfortable, risky and perilous. This is what we found out when we mobilised for free higher education in 2015, and we still carry the trauma.

We all know the June 16 story. It's as familiar to us as South Africans as the homes we live in. Young, black South Africans marched...