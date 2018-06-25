25 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Oshiomhole's Emergence As APC Chair, Challenge for South-South - Princewill

By Emmanuel Aziken

All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Prince Tonye Princewill, has expressed confidence that the needed boost in the party's presence in the South-South had been achieved following the emergence of Mr Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the ruling party.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the just-concluded APC convention, weekend, Princewill also rebuffed insinuations of a division in the Rivers State chapter of the party, saying that 95 percent of the party's loyalists were united behind the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, as their leader.

Noting the prospects of the party under the Oshiomhole dispensation, he said: "He is the kind of person who can galvanise the kind of support that we need. We are happy with him and of course he is from the South-South and that gives the South-South the added responsibility to deliver on behalf of the country, which we will do. We have to do better in the South-South as a party and I am happy we have somebody who will understand the need for us to do better."

Dismissing insinuations of unrest in the Rivers State chapter of the party, he said: "Friction is a function of interaction, so when you see friction, we should not assume that all hell has broken lose. I see a lot of people who are supporters of Magnus Abe, supporters of other people, but they are here. But the reality is that 95 percent of the people

