Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Two Brothers, Shot Victims Mother, Kidnap Senior Brother

Katsina — Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Sunday morning were reported to have killed two brothers and shot victims mother on laps in Bagiwa village, Mani Local government area of Katsina.

The gunmen who it was gathered stormed the house around 2am Sunday morning also kidnapped elder brother to the deceased.

The Spokesperson of Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo Isah confirmed the killings saying the command is on top of the situation and will not leave any stone unturned towards ensuring that the perpetrators of the crime are arrested and prosecuted.

However, a family member and elder brother to the victims, Lawal Abubakar Bagiwa identified the deceased as Rabiu, 22years and Ibrahim Bature, 23 years and 200 level and 400 level students of Al-Qalam University, Katsina.

According to him, "I was asleep around 1:15am midnight when one of my mother-in-law called me that they killed Rabiu. So I rushed and drove down from Katsina.

"Information I got was that the gunmen stormed the house, met the children. Shot him on the head and died on the spot. The other was coming out when they shot him on his hand but he didn't die at that point. Their mother came out and they shot her on her laps.

"They proceeded to the apartment of the most senior in the house and were asking him to give them money. He told them he doesn't have money on him but they should go to his car where he gave them money. They said it was not enough. At that point, they decide to kidnap him.

"They were taking him away when they came and meet it that there was an attempt to take the other boy that was shot on the hand to the hospital, so they shot and killed him instantly.

"They took the most senior in the house away. And no contact uptil now.

"The Area Commander, Daura had visited us and later the Commissioner of Police who assured us that it is on top of the situation," Bagiwa said.

Another source and a neighbour, Lawal Buhari Bagiwa said the perpetrators also knocked on his door and was about to open the door thinking it was his brother who came knocking the door when he had gunshots.

"they were not here for money because if they were here for money, it would have been sorted out but when they came, they were shooting. And were heard screaming we have killed the black one, remaining the fair one.

"We don't know the boys to be drug addicts. In fact, they are about to commence their exams in the school.

"Upon completion of the mission, the perpetrators drove in their car towards Mani area," he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Isah said, "the Commissioner of Police was there and has mobilize the Special Anti-robbery squad, mobile policemen and it intelligent outfit.

"We are on top of the situation, we have a very good information about the perpetrators, very soon we will arrest the perpetrators.

"No cause for alarm. We will not leave any stone unturned until we make sure the perpetrators of this crime are arrested and prosecuted," SP Isah said.

Meanwhile, the deceased were said to have been buried according to Islamic rites.