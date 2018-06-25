Kenya: Chargers Down Tuskers in T20 Tourney

Mount Kenya Chargers' evergreen batsman, Prashant Srinivas Sunday knocked a quick half-a-century to help side beat Masai Mara Tuskers by 21 runs at Nairobi Gymkhana in the ongoing South Indian Cultural Society (SICS) Twenty20 tournament.

It was Mt Kenya's second successive win as they beat Coast Super Kings, who are defending champions, by five runs last Sunday at the same venue.

Srinivas, 64 came off 52 balls with six boundaries. He contributed handsomely to his team's score, 147 for the loss of seven wickets by the time they completed their allotted 20 overs.

Manoj Vemula (39 off 23 balls with five boundaries and a six) and Abhishekh Chidambaran (22 off 29 balls with a boundary) were the only batsmen, who posted double digit figures for their side.

Masai Mara's highest wicket taker was 17 year-old Siddarth Vasudev, an Oshwal Academy student, who got a hat-trick (3/4) (Vasudev represented Kenya in the under-19 World Cup in New Zealand in January). Jolet Abraham (2/36) was the other wicket taker.

In reply, Masai Mara scored 126 for the loss of seven wickets by the time they completed their overs. Shijar Ahmed (33 off 34 balls with three boundaries) top scored for Masai Mara.

Nitin Arvind (27 off 25 balls with a boundary and a six) and Vasudev with unbeaten 18 that came off 16 balls with a boundary were the other batsmen who posted meaningful figures on the scoreboard for their team.

Srininivas was Masai Mara's main executioner taking three wickets for 18. Chidambaran (2/19), Lokesh Anand (1/17) and Prakash Balagala (1/23) were the other wicket takers.