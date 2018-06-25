25 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Unlicensed Kombi Conductor Jailed

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 39-year-old unlicensed commuter omnibus conductor who took to the steering wheel and rammed into an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver on the spot, was on Friday sentenced to an effective one year in prison. In addition, Clever Mambara was prohibited from driving a public service vehicle for life .

He was facing two counts of driving without a driver's licence and culpable homicide and he pleaded guilty to the counts.

Magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba sentenced him to a combined 24 months in jail before setting aside 12 months on condition of good behaviour. She then effected 12 months.

In aggravation, prosecutor Mr Isheunesu Mhiti urged the court to send Mambara to jail.

"Your Worship, the convicted person risked people's lives by driving without a licence. He was illegally behind the steering wheel. A deterrent sentence is, therefore called for to deter would-be offenders."

The accident occurred on March 3 around 8am at the 39km peg along Harare-Makumbe Road.

Mambara was driving a commuter omnibus which had bags of cement and one passenger aboard.

The now deceased Edwin Ngwenya was driving a Nissan March with two passengers coming from the opposite direction.

Mambara encroached into the oncoming lane while overtaking and had a head-on collision with Ngwenya. Ngwenya died on the spot while the two passengers in his vehicle sustained serious injuries. -- Herald Reporter.

Zimbabwe

Vice President Chiwenga Says Blast an Act of Terror

THE bomb blast which rocked a Zanu PF rally Saturday leaving more than 40 party leaders injured was an "act of terror"… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.