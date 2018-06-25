25 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dbanj Loses Son

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: D'Banj/Instagram
D'Banj and his son.
By Jayne Augoye

Nigerian singer, entertainer and entrepreneur, D'banj, and wife Lineo Kilgrow, have lost their one-year-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III.

The toddler reportedly drowned at a pool in the singer's residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Although the news filtered in on Sunday evening, the singer confirmed the sad news in the early hours of Monday.

The singer took to his Instagram page to post a black image with the caption: "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful."

The corpse of the child has been reportedly moved to the morgue.

D'banj is currently in Los Angeles to attend the 2018 BET Awards when the death of his son occurred.

The singer marked the first birthday of his son, in May.

Another singer, Davido, who won the Best International act at BET Awards on Monday morning, paid his condolence to Dbanj on his son's death in his acceptance speech.

The singer's other colleagues and fans alike have also been commiserating with him .

Trying Times 💔🖤. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful 🙏.

A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on Jun 24, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

Nigeria

Nigeria, 29 Others to Be Insured for Drought, Food, Cyclone

Nigeria and 29 other countries in the continent are to be insured against drought, flood and cyclone disasters by 2020,… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.