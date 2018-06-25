South Africa/Zimbabwe: Baroka Open Negotiations for Moyo

South African Premiership side Baroka FC has stepped-up their bid to recruit FC Platinum star Kelvin Moyo, with the club representatives having started negotiating with the defender. Moyo charmed a number of South African clubs during the Warriors successful campaign to win a sixth COSAFA Cup title early this month.

Early this year, his compatriot Kaitano Tembo was determined in recruiting the centre-back for Supersport United.

After realising the competition for the signature of the 25-year-old, representatives from Baroka FC met the defender, this month, to discuss a possible switch.

But the deal could not be finalised without the involvement of FC Platinum who have a running contract with the player until the end of 2019.

Player agent Gibson Mahachi said it was not only Baroka FC who were interested in Moyo but a number of other clubs.

"Kelvin is an FC Platinum player and his club is best positioned to comment about their player, talk to them they will give you a proper position.

"Yes, it is true that many clubs in South Africa are interested in him, it is not only one club that wants him but there are a number.

"I cannot tell you the names of the clubs that are interested in his services for professional reasons, it is still premature to make any comment.

"But, like I said, the player belongs to FC Platinum and they are the ones who have to make a comment about their player," said Mahachi.

If Moyo's move materialises he will hope to make an immediate impact at the club like former teammate Talent Chawapiwa who had a brilliant season with them.

Baroka recently completed the signing of former Chicken Inn goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.