Nigeria: Taekwondo Congress Adopts Constitution

History was made at the weekend when the taekwondo congress called by the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation read and adopted its constitution with a two-thirds majority of 37 votes.Chaired by its first female president, Mrs. Margaret Elizabeth Binga, the special congress, which was observed by representatives of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, had in attendance 25 states and 10 board members, and the sole purpose of the special congress was for the reading, deliberation and possible adoption of the constitution.

