Kenya: Court Halts Swearing-in of Pwani Varsity Student Leaders

The High Court has stopped the swearing-in of Pwani University Students Association leaders.

Justice Eric Ogola made the ruling after he allowed five students to apply for orders quashing the results of the elections held on June 8.

The results of the disputed elections were announced by the dean of students.

The students were also permitted to apply for orders declaring that the elections violated the Constitution, the Universities Act and the PUSA constitution, and are null and void.

"The said leave shall operate as a stay of the swearing-in or taking office of the persons elected pursuant to the elections held on June 8," Justice Ogola said.

ELECTORAL COLLEGES

In their application filed under certificate of urgency, Mr Gimford Mose, Mr Koman Reuben, Mr Robert Luketa, Mr Nyangoya Elias and Theuri Lucy argued that in conducting the elections, the university breached the law.

They argued that the University Act spells out a clear process for electing students' councils and the law requires the elections to be carried out by representatives of the electoral colleges within the institution.

Through lawyer Paul Munyao, they argued that no electoral colleges and their representatives were constituted.

The court directed the students to file their application for the orders within 10 days.

"The purported election was by over 4,000 students when only 24 representatives of the eight electoral colleges within the university were eligible to vote in accordance with the Universities Act," the students said.