Kenya: Demand DP Ruto Must Meet for Mt Kenya Leaders' Support

Political leaders from Mount Kenya East have vowed to support Deputy President William Ruto in his bid for the presidency in 2022 on condition that he picks a running-mate from the region.

Speaking during a ceremony to commission a newly constructed governor's office in Tharaka-Nithi County headquarters Kathwana, the leaders said they will work as a block to support Mr Ruto and to secure the DP's position.

Governor Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka-Nithi), Senator Mithika Linturi (Meru), MPs Patrick Munene (Chuka/Igambang'ombe), Kareke Mbiuki (Maara), Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East), Moses Kirema (Imenti central), Halima Mucheke (nominated) and deputy governors Francis Kagwima (Tharaka-Nithi), Titus Ntuchiu (Meru) and David Kariuki (Embu), said it was the time for the region to unite and strategise for 2022 politics.

KITHURE KINDIKI

Mr Mbiuki noted that the region is rooting for Senator Kithure Kindiki to become Mr Ruto's running mate in 2022 and asked leaders from the larger Mount Kenya region to support him.

"Already we have fronted Prof Kindiki who has worked with DP for a long time to be his running mate in year 2022," Mr Mbiuki said.

Governor Njuki asked the larger Central Kenya region leaders to reciprocate Mount Kenya East's long-time political support by supporting their choice for DP in 2022.

"We urge our brothers in Central Kenya and the entire country to support Mr Ruto in 2022," Mr Njuki added.

VOTES

He said it was also discouraging to see that Mount Kenya is always a strong bond during campaigns but the unity collapses when it comes to sharing of the national cake.

Mr Linturi said the three counties, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru and Embu have at least a total of 1.7 million votes, which gives them a bargaining power in the national politics.

"Because we have the numbers, we have the voice to secure a position in the national leadership," Mr Linturi said.

He said they will start holding meetings in each of the counties and other places to strategise and make sure that the dream is not killed by politicians from other regions.

UNITY

He however said that the key thing towards achieving their 2022 political agenda is the unity of the region's politicians and the voters.

In a statement that seemed to target Governor Njuki and Senator Kithure Kindiki, Mr Linturi challenged the Tharaka-Nithi leaders to put aside their political differences and work as a team.

MPs Kabeabea and Munene said the region's leaders were not ashamed of being branded part of "Team Tangatanga" for Mr Ruto on condition that he will consider them in 2022.

Prof Kindiki did not attend the ceremony. He had accompanied Mr Ruto to a meeting in Kiambu.