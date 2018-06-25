Nigeria: Davido Wins Bet Best International Act Award 2018

Nigerian singer Davido has won the Best International Act at the 2018 BET Award.

The pop singer won the award on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at an event which held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

To win the award, the "Assurance" singer beat fellow nominees, Tiwa Savage, Booba (France), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Dadju (France), Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DR Congo), J Hus(UK), Niska (France), Stefflon Don (UK) and Stormzy

It was the first time any Nigerian will receive the BET award on the main stage, with hundreds of celebrity audience cheering.

Davido used the opportunity to condole D'Banj, who lost his son on Sunday, and he also urged more foreign stars to collaborate with Nigerians/Africans, calling out names like J.Cole and Migos.(NAN)