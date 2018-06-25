25 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 21,000 Cameroonian Refugees in C-River, Says National Commission for Refuges

By Emma Una

Calabar — National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has said that there are about 21,000 Cameroonian refugees in Cross River State who fled the crisis between the authorities and separatists fighting for independence of the Southern part of that country.

This was made known weekened, in Ikom by the Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Migrants, Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, Mr Ayasanya Akintunde.

Akintunde said the refugees were in various parts of Cross River State, namely Ikom, Etung, Akampka, Boki and Obanlikwu and are being catered for by the government, United Nations High Commission for Refugees, donor agencies and philanthropic organisations.

He said, "Millions of people are displaced all over the world because of conflicts in their countries and Nigeria is playing host to about 21,000 refugees from neighbouring Cameroon Republic and we hope that the crisis will be resolved timely to enable the refugees return home."

The UNHCR field officer, Muhammed Nasry, said the agency was doing everything within its powers to provide succour for the refugees, migrants and asylum seekers.

He said the World Refugee Day was a time to cognise the humanity of refugees and called for positive actions from stakeholders that can alleviate the plight of the refugees.

