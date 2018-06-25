World number one T20I side Pakistan have announced their two squads led by Sarfraz Ahmed for the upcoming triangular series and One Day International matches in Zimbabwe. Pakistan, who are expected in the country during midweek, are expected to kick off the tour next Sunday when they face hosts Zimbabwe in the opening match of the triangular series, which also involves Australia.

The triangular series will run July 1 to July 8 at Harare Sports Club and will be followed by a five-match ODI series against the hosts from July 13-22 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The Pakistan Cricket Board selection committee, headed by Inzamam ul Haq, said the team will begin camp today and depart for Harare on Thursday.

All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez returned to the Pakistan squad for both formats while the uncapped 22-year old batsman Sahibzada Farhan was called up for T20 series.

Farhan is coming off strong domestic performances.

He has two fifties in fifteen T20 matches at an average of 36.5 and a strike-rate of 112.65.

Ahmed Shehzad and Rahat Ali were dropped from the squad of 15 that swept Scotland in two T20Is recently.

Leg-spiner Yasir Shah, who missed the tour of England and Ireland with an injury, was included in the one-day international squad.

Babar Azam, who is recovering from the arm fracture he picked up on the tour of England, has been named in the ODI side subject to fitness.

Former captain Azhar Ali is a notable omission from the ODI 50-over squad.

"Sahibzada Farhan has been selected in the T-20I squad, whereas Mohammad Hafeez is selected in both T-20I and ODI squad, and will be available for the team as an all-rounder after his bowling action was cleared.

"Asif Ali was included in the ODI squad to strengthen the lower middle order while Junaid Khan and Yasir Shah makes a comeback in the ODI squad after getting fit from the injury.

"Babar Azam was not considered for T20s because he is recovering from injury and as per medical staff, it is hoped that he would be fit for ODIs," said Haq.

Despite their invincible form in the short format, Pakistan captain Ahmed told the local media that they are not leaving anything to chance.

"No team is weak in T20 cricket and hopefully we will perform well in the triangular series. Australia are going through a bad patch but they are not a weak side.

"Zimbabwe will also pose a stiff challenge as they will have the advantage of home conditions," said Ahmed.

Farhan, who is expecting his first T20I cap in Zimbabwe, took to Twitter to show his excitement about the upcoming tour.

"A huge honour and privilege to be picked by @TheRealPCB for the Zimbabwe series. Big thank you to everyone that's been involved on this journey so far . . . Can't wait to represent my country inshallah."

Hosts Zimbabwe are expected to name their 15-member squad today.

New coach Lalchand Rajput has 22-members in camp but the squad misses some of the regular names like Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer and Craig Ervine.

Pakistan Squads

T20I squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan.

ODI squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam (subject to fitness), Asif Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan*, Usman Khan*, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Haris Sohail