25 June 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Man Dies in Shack Fire

A 25-YEAR-OLD man died after the shack he was sleeping in caught fire at the Agste Laan informal settlement in Windhoek on Saturday.

Police spokesperson, chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the incident to Nampa, which she said occurred at 05h00 on Saturday. It is alleged that the deceased entered his shack, which he also uses as a cuca shop, and switched on the gas hotplate to cook something to eat. He reportedly fell asleep, which caused the pot to burn, resulting in the fire. "When people in neighbouring shacks heard the explosion of the gas, they ran to rescue him. But unfortunately, the shack was locked from inside," said George Kavari, a member of the Khomasdal constituency development committee. The deceased has been identified as Uaumba Kavena, and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

- Nampa

