Zimbabwe: Thumbs-Up for Tongai Mnangagwa

Zanu-PF losing candidates in Harare South National Assembly constituency and war veterans have pledged to work together with winning candidate, Cde Tongai Mnangagwa, to ensure election victory for the revolutionary party.

The pledge poured cold water on some elements who had sought to create an impression that there was disharmony in the constituency pitting the winning candidates and the losers.

The losing candidates and war veterans attended a campaign rally aimed at drumming up support for Cde Tongai Mnangagwa in Amsterdam area, and Southlea Park at the weekend where they threw their weight behind the candidate.

Losing candidates led by Cde Recliff Chikwenhure said the just ended primary elections where 10 candidates contested were now water under the bridge.

"The competition we were in was just like a soccer team. It was an internal competition with one spirit and objective to produce the best candidate for the revolutionary party. Now that the people have spoken and chosen a candidate to represent us in the coming elections, it is now time to work together for the good of our party," said Cde Chikwenhure.

"It is God's plan that Cde Tongai Mnangagwa won the primary elections and the best way forward is to join forces to ensure that Zanu-PF wins. The win is not for one person but for us all party cadres but, more importantly, we need to work hard to ensure that President Mnangagwa wins the Presidential polls," he said.

War veteran chairperson for Harare South district Cde Daniel Chitsanga pledged to work with Cde Tongai Mnangagwa to retain the Harare South constituency.

"We are pleased to have Tongai here as our candidate. As war veterans we pledge to work with him to ensure Zanu-PF wins the forthcoming elections with a resounding victory," he said

Cde Tongai Mnangagwa pledged to help residents in the area to get title deeds to their residential stands.

"What I promise you is that I will work tirelessly to ensure that you get title deeds for your houses. No one would be evicted from where they are staying as Vice President Chiwenga said when he came here for a meeting with you," said Cde Tongai Mnangagwa.

He implored aspiring MPs and councillors to campaign peacefully.

Candidates that participated in the primary elections include Cdes Douglas Mahiya, Tonderayi Nkomo, Nyasha Madzamba, Kingstone Gudyanga, Leonard Tarwireyi, Maxwell Munondo, Recliff Chihwenhure, Henry Ziwere, Monday Mugwisi, Paul Mafinini and Tongai Mnangagwa.