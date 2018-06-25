Zanu-PF Kadoma Central legislator Cde Fani Phiri's son, Norman, has collaborated with Mashonaland West provincial Youth League committee member Cde Gift Masikini and Kadoma-based artiste Naison Mandizvidza "Nai Zee" to pen a song for President Mnangagwa following a bomb explosion that almost claimed his life soon after a campaign rally at White Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Yesterday police said 49 had been injured in the blast soon after President Mnangagwa addressed a Zanu-PF campaign rally in which he escaped unhurt.

Unfortunately, Vice President Kembo Mohadi; Cabinet minister and Zanu- PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri; VP Constantino Chiwenga's wife, Cde Marry Chiwenga; and national political commissar Lieutenant-General (Retired) Engelbert Rugeje were among the injured.

In an interview yesterday, Norman, popularly known as Nastro, said the song, titled "Unity", was meant to unite the country ahead of the harmonised elections scheduled for next month.

The dancehall song instantly became viral on social media soon after its release yesterday.

Nastro said in the song, he is also urging the nation to desist from any forms of violence as it affects the prevailing peace and tranquillity.

"As youths from Kadoma, we were distracted by the developments that transpired yesterday (Saturday) in Bulawayo where President Mnangagwa escaped death by a whisker following a bomb explosion. We realised that the nation now seems to be heading in the wrong direction and we are calling for unity among peace-loving Zimbabweans," he said.

Nastro, who is the third born in a family of four and a father of one, said the song is also meant to encourage President Mnangagwa not to be distracted from his focus following the bomb explosion.

"We do not want our President (Mnangagwa) to be disturbed by the Bulawayo happenings. He should remain focused as he is the leading candidate in the Presidential race so far. We are just encouraging fellow citizens to comfort him so that he remains on track," he said.

Nastro's producer, Nai Zee, said the song was done out of realisation that numerous assassination attempts on President Mnangagwa had been made over the past five years.

President Mnangagwa was also a victim of food poisoning in GWanda in August last year while he was still Vice President.

"What transpired in Bulawayo on Sturday was totally unexcepted considering the peace that has been prevailing in the country during this pre-election period. It has never been witnessed since the 1960s," he said.

"This is my first song for the ruling party and I was deeply taken aback by the happenings and decided to join my fellow Zanu-PF comrades to dedicate this song to President Mnangagwa."

Cde Masikini ("Skinner") said the song was meant to warn perpertrators of violence.

"The youths are the vanguards of the party. If we feel there is a mishap it is our duty as the youths to unite the nation. We felt the Bulawayo blasts may raise eyebrows, but we are saying let's unite and defeat our opponents. Unity is the only key needed at the moment," he said.

"We are also warning pepertrators of this incidence to stop whatever shenangigans they are doing."

Part of the lyrics goes: "Makambomupa ice cream, musadaro ngativei neunity tinoda kubatana . . . zvekuputika kwemabomber taisazviziva taizvionera mumafirimu."