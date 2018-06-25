24 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Robbers Kill North West Man Who Tried to Protect His Daughter

Tagged:

Related Topics

Home invaders shot and killed a 64-year-old man was shot and killed by home invaders in the Hartbeesportdam area on Saturday afternoon after trying to protect his daughter from harm.

North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, said the man and his three daughters had been spending the afternoon together as a family.

Two of the women later left the house, while the third daughter stayed behind to spend more time with her dad.

Funani said that while the 28-year-old woman was standing outside the home, three armed men allegedly approached her.

"According to information the suspects instructed the daughter to get inside where they found her father," she said.

Funani said the men then demanded money.

"The father was trying to negotiate with the three suspects to let his daughter go, when they shot him in the chest," she said.

Funani said the man died at the scene, while the daughter managed to escape and get help.

The intruders fled with jewellery, two televisions, a laptop and cellphone and other household items.

Funani said the police were investigating cases of murder and house robbery.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the attack and asked people to come forward with any information that could help with tracking down the intruders.

Source: News24

South Africa

Johannesburg Metro Police Warn of Possible Strike By Taxi Drivers

Johannesburg Metro Police have warned of a possible strike by Alexandra taxi operators on Monday after about 500 taxis… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.