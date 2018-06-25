Ethiopia: Unity, Reconciliation, Love to Renew Nation

Ethiopia has been in chaos over the last three years due to corruption, maladministration and mistrusts among the political parties, leaders and ethnic groups. This changed to what it should be in only three months due to the charismatic leadership approach of the new Prime Minister took office.

As Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed said reconciliation, love and togetherness are the only way for Ethiopia to regain its glory again. Hatred has ruined, disabled the nation.

Hatred and revenge has cost every nation a lot. Though the land is a symbol of freedom for other African countries, domestic hatred and revenge has crippled its effort toward democratization, development and peace.

The only better way outs to all problems, are love, reconciliation and unity.

As well, as the Premier declared, through love, reconciliation and togetherness, Ethiopia will be glorious and powerful again.

In the same way, a journey that is started with 'love and unity' will arrive at its destination.

As love, reconciliation and respecting one another is a millstone set to move together towards esteemed destination, all the community members at all levels must follow the foot steps of the leaders.

As well thanking Martyrs who sacrificed themselves to let the generation live in a peaceful, sovereign country have to be made culture in order to motivate leaders move forward to better democratize, reform and enhance holistic development.

Especially, those who didn't see this day, those who disgraced themselves to let us respected, and those who got chained to let us free, those who sacrificed their lives for us must be respected through respecting and protecting the existing generation and all human beings at large.

Likewise, the people should love and support their leaders at all levels as a leader without the public's support, love and unity is nothing. And no change can be brought about without the support of the people. In addition to this, the people should stand by their leaders to sustain the changes.

All the leaders at should work to satisfy the need of the people, focus on the public's interest to be loved and forgiven at times of hardship. In different words, Ethiopia needs a leader that can address the root causes and leads it to glory.

Similarly, the move and commitment to build a new Ethiopia has to attract the attention of Ethiopians. Without motivating and challenging the government, it would be difficult to reap good fruits.

Ethiopians have to stand together to fight all forms of intolerance and the act of terror. Revenge and hatred should not have place in the nation. Ethiopia needs its people. It is irreplaceable land for all of us.

This love and respect is not only from his supporters but also from the opposition parties as well. His core message of love and forgiveness has won the heart of almost all Ethiopians.

However, conflict is inevitable but can be resolved in that the deep-rooted sources of conflict would be addressed and transformed. It is also possible to settle them in various ways. The only and best methods are forgiveness and reconciliation. Ethiopians have to recall the good values and traditions our forefathers handed over in dispute settling.

Even though the act of well-orchestrated attacks hurt in various way, they should be tackled collaboratively, peacefully and thoughtfully. This should not stop the nation from pursuing love and togetherness.

Therefore, if we love one another, develop the culture of forgiveness and enhance our well developed unity, there is no reason why Ethiopia cannot be glorious again. And the slogan should be, "United more powerful, separated weaker we become."