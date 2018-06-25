Ethiopia: Love, Forgiveness, Justice Heals Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA-Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said reconciliation, love and togetherness are the only way for Ethiopia to regain its glory again.

In his addressing the rally of millions of Ethiopians attended Abiy said that "Hate has ruined, disabled us".

The Premier declared that through love, reconciliation and togetherness, "Ethiopia will be glorious again".

The primer, who thanked the rally and others for their support, said a journey that started with 'love and unity' will arrive at its destination.

"Today's love and thank you day shows the first millstone set to take us to our destination where we want to reach," he said.

"We have to thank Martyrs who sacrificed themselves to let us live, who didn't see this day, those who disgraced themselves to let us respected, and those who got chained to let us free, those who sacrificed their lives for us."

Abiy said "a leader without the public's support, love and unity is nothing" asserting the need for the people to stand by the leader to sustain the changes.

He said "Ethiopia needs a leader that can address the root causes and leads it to glory.

The rally was attended by different groups of societies from Addis Ababa and its environs and major towns.

Dr. Abiy's move and commitment to build a new Ethiopia has attracted the attention of Ethiopians. This love and respect is not only from his supporters but also from the opposition parties as well. His core message of love and forgiveness has won the heart of almost all Ethiopians.

Hatred and revenge has cost Ethiopia a lot. Though the land is a symbol of freedom for other African countries, domestic hatred and revenge has crippled its effort toward democratization.