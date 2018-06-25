Ethiopia: Eecmy-Dassc Boosting Development and Social Services

Religious organizations have to take part in development and social services as an integral part of their holistic ministry from the time of their very inception. As they lead and include the community members of all levels and every citizen is part of a religious organization, they have to pay attention to socioeconomic development.

The Ethiopian Evangelical Church of Mekane Yesus' Development and Social Services Commission (EECMY-DASSC) is such a legally registered religious development agency, working as a national non-governmental and not- for-profit organization engaged in social and development interventions since 2000.

As its culture of updating itself in five years interval, EECMY-DASSC it developed its strategic plan of 2017-2021 that would cost 2.7 billion Ethiopian Birr to benefit over 8.5 million community members.

It is organized in 26 Branch Offices (BOs) that are found in different parts of the country. These branch offices are clustered into four Area Coord ination Offices (ACOs) located in Addis Ababa, Gimbi, Hawasa and Jimma. Its program themes are organized into three major pillars: Livelihood Development, Health, and Education and Child Development. Besides it considers Gender, Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), and Climate Change Adaptation and Environment are considered as cross cutting themes.

In the first year and a quarter performance of its second five year strategic plan of 2017-2021, it has implemented many projects that benefitted a large number of the community members directly and indirectly in the above respective areas.

The EECY DSSC North Central Ethiopia (NCE) ACO coordinates eight BOs. These operate in Oromia (North, South West, West and East Shewa), SNNPRS (Kambata-Tembaro, Hadiya, Silite and Gurage zones and Alaba Special woreda), Addis Ababa and, Dire Dawa City administration, Harari, Somali, Amhara, Tigray and Afar States. And 620 local staff in the eight BOs under NCE ACO are employed.

North Central Ethiopia Area Coordination Office planned to implement 97 projects and programs from which they have performed 106 or 109 percent. The total budget planned was over 171.5 million ETB while, the total utilized amount was over 213.78 million ETB or 25 percent over the plan. From the total expenditure 78 percent is program cost while 22 percent is administrative cost.

Among the registered achievements, livelihood is one. The objective of this program is to improve food security and livelihoods in rural and urban communities and enhance environme ntal protection as well as sustainable use of natural resources.

Areas of intervention include agricu lture, natural resources management linked with people's livelihoods, disaster risk reduction, combating impacts of climate change, income generation activities (increasing production and productivity in crops and livestock development), and soil and water conservation.

The livelihood program categorized into three parts -integrated development projects (IDPs), climate and NRM and WASH.

Livelihood program planned to implement 17 projects in the livelih oods improvement program (11 IDP, 4Climate change, NRM, 4 WASH). And 25 projects implemented and benefited 178,392 people directly. These projects have been working on food security, natural resources management or environmental rehabi litation, climate change adaptation, and capacity building activities for the community, grass root institutions and community based organizations.

The total budget planned for the implementation of Livelihood projects was Birr 49,558,630.00 and utilized Birr 51,526911.17 which is 3.97 percent over the plan.

From these, there were 4 climate change & NRM projects planned for the year 2017, and 4 projects were implemented during the year with total of Birr 11,949,437.48 and benefitted 34649 people directly.

Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) is the other focus area of the center. The total of 4 projects planned to be implemented and accomplished the implementation of four projects by the end of 2017. The major activities of the WASH projects were development of potable water schemes, sanitation facilities, awareness raising on clean and safe water, environmental sanitation and personal hygiene. The plan was to benefit 65836 people through the implementation of these projects and 65836 people (100%) have been benefiting from the achievements of the WASH planned activities.

As well, Education Program is given due attention. In the year 2017, 2 formal and non-formal education projects were planned to be accomplished and 3 projects (150%) were effectively implemented. From these education projects closely 163,179 children and youth obtained services and benefits. Monitoring and capacity building activities were also made by the ACO and BOs at grass-root levels to give technical and managerial support to serve the target population effectively and efficiently.

Moreover, 2 special need education and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities (RPwDs) were also planned under the education program and implemented accordingly. EECMY DASSC SCS School for Deaf other than hosting and teaching 212 deaf and hearing impaired children from 1-12 is supporting government policy education for all.

This is through social education program that provides in service training for SNE teachers. Short term training was also given for regular teachers with awareness creation training to the education officials. It also produced educational materials and audio services which enabled SNNPRS, Oromia, Amhara and Tigray schools to accommodate children with special need in learning and teaching program.

As a result, a total of 11,775 (100% of the plan) people with disabilities and risk groups have been rendered with various services. Curative, preventive, socio-economic empowe- rment activities for persons with disabilities and risk groups were being implemented by the projects. The total of Birr 135,164,966.47 was used to implement (3 formal & non-formal, 2 SNE and 66 child & youth development projects

Child and Youth Care Program (CYCP) is the other focal area. In a year and half, it planned to implement 65 child and youth projects and 66 projects were implemented by BOs under NCE ACO. The major strategies of the child and youth care projects are: community, family/home based, institution (hostel) based services for child and youth, and extended foster-ship services.

The plan was to support 127654 children and youths and 127,654 or 100 percent have benefited from the services of the program. The supports and services provided to the children and youth were: educational develo- pment (educational materials and finances) physical development like health, food, room, and medical treatment, social development (training on social interaction, environmental protection and etc.) and counseling to enable them to be good and productive citizens.

Capacity building trainings to the stakeholders and staff were made for effective implementation of the projects. Monitoring and evaluation supervision have also been made during the implementation process and managerial and technical assistance were provided for the staff and target community for effective and efficient implementation of the projects.

CYCP intervention has brought about iimprovements. As a result school age children, particularly those from poor families have got more access and utilization from education facilities and services. Living condition of poor families improved from different income generation activities provided to women and men, which enabled them to feed and send their children to school.

In the same way, disadvantaged needy children obtained support and have got access to formal education. The children are protected from different forms of violence and skill training has enabled to reduce the number of youth unemployment.

It also planned to implement 6 health projects during the year 2017 and all 6 projects were implemented accordingly through provision of necessary technical and managerial support and close monitoring and supervision.

The major activities which have been planned and carried out by these projects include: social mobilization and awareness raising/training on HIV/AIDS, care and support for PLWHA and OVCs, counseling and testing, self-reliance support for PLWHA and OVCs, family planning, MCH trainings. Totally, 2176 of the community members benefitted directly from these projects.

Health and nutrition achievements The objective of the program is to improve health service coverage and provide quality preventive and curative health services for the rural and urban population of the target areas. The plan was to implemented on 6 health projects, which was implemented 100percent and rendered health services to the communities in its target areas.

From these projects 2176people benefited from the outputs and other results of the projects. The major health activities and services provided through the health institutions and health projects are: preventive health service, health education services, curative health services and capacity building training and awareness raising and behavioral change communication.

The health institutions and health projects have played a significant role in the following areas. It has increased health services seeking behavior among the community. It also augmented the number of mothers and children who has got immunization services. Orphaned children got opportunity for basic necessities, education and other services as well.

In general the total of Birr 8,848, 509.21 was utilized to implement these health projects.

By the same token, the branch offices under NCE ACO planned to implement 97 projects during the year 2017 and have succeeded in imple menting 106 or 109 percent projects throughout the regions they operate.

Pertaining to the planned direct target population, it was planned to reach 371046 people or 143,604 male and 227,442 female directly, and the achievement was 382,496 which is the sum of 149443 male and female 233053 or totally 103 percent. The total budget planned for the year 2017 by the BOs under NCE ACO was ETB 171,549,945.33, while, the total utilized amount was ETB 213,780,529.21 125 percent, out of which Birr 167,572,457.89 and 46,208,071.32 are program and administration cost respectively.

Similarly, the South Ethiopia Area Coordination Office (SE-ACO) is one of the four ACOs established in different parts of the country serving as center of clusters of Branch Offices at conducive places and average distances.

The BOs under SE-ACO are: SCES (South Central Ethiopia Synod), WBS (Wabe Batu Synod), SS (South Synod), AANS (Amaro and Neighborhood Synod), SES(South Ethiopia Synod) and SWS(South West Synod) branch offices.

The operational area of the SE-ACO includes: Bale, West Arsi, Guji and Borena zones from Oromia Regional State and Sidama, Gedeo, Segen Peoples, Gamo Gofa, South Omo and Wolaita zones of SNNPRS (South Nations Nationalities and Peoples' Regional State).

The projects being operated in the south fall under four program pillars of EECMY-DASSC.These are: Livelihood Development Program: Under Livelihood Program there are 8 projects and beneficiary communities reached in the reporting year are 215,774 people while the utilized budget is ETB 30, 547,762.

Health, Nutrition and HIV/AIDS Program: 9 projects are operated under this program and 49,987 people are reached during the year. The budget used is ETB 5,360,895.

Education, Child and Youth Care Program: The program has 14 projects with 30,720 beneficiaries and utilized ETB 35,310,315.

Humanitarian Response Program: 4 projects are operated under this program in form of emergency support program. Total population directly benefitted from the program is 9,681 persons while the budget utilization achievement shows ETB 16,281,829.

Totally 306,162 people are benefitted from the activities of 35 projects under southern BOs and a total ETB 87,500,805 is used to run the projects/ programs during the year.

In summing up, the Ethiopian Evangelical Church of Mekane Yesus' Development and Social Services Commission (EECMY-DASSC) has benefitted about 1.3 million community by over 1.37 billion ETB in a year and half from its five years strategic plan in its six regions of cordination.