Ethiopia - Homeland for Refugee Children

Ethiopian government together with other stakeholders is doing their level best to provide support for refugees. There are many refugee camps in the several boarder State of the nation.

In times where civil war broke out in the neighboring countries Ethiopia is always happy to host refugees. For this reason most refugees consider Ethiopia as a second motherland.

Whenever there is political, social and economic instability in a give country it is children and woman who are directly affected by it. This is common for most African countries. Absence of peace and stability has forced thousands of children and women to flee from their motherland.

As a result, Gambella State is one of the major refugees host in the nation. There are more than 400,000 refugees within different camps in this State. And Ngueyyiel Refugee Camp which is the main issue in this article is one of the major camps in the State.

There are more than 6000 unaccomp anied and other children who came to the camps around Gambella with their parents. Charitable associa tions are participating strongly on protecting this children and youths. Among them, Plan International Ethiopia is the one that is working on child protection.

Emergency education is one of its prime objectives in the camp. There are about 221 teachers and others who are actively engaged to help refugee children in the camps. Using their skill, these professionals are trying to provide psychological and educational assistances to refugees who had been through several psychological traumas during the war.

When the writer of this piece arrived there, Sebir Piter and his friends were discussing hot issues with each other. They were discussing about gender base violence and educational issues. For them, gender and educational issues has to be the main concern of every person.

Whenever there is educational possibility there is always a willingness to respect the rights of others. This is especially true respecting the right of women.

Therefore, with their breathtaking voice, children at Ngueyyiel Refugee Camp were singing a song about their mother land- South Sudan. Though they were far from their homeland, their memory is still fresh.

Despite that they have lost their families and friends they still have a strong attachment to their country. They have a dream of going back home and start a new and peaceful life.

For this little children peace and stability are the most important things they dream for their country. That is why their song was focused on Freedom.

They sang:

"South Sudan is African country;

That thirst peace and stability;

Freedom is our dream;

We need to go back to South Sudan

when it becomes stable.

We hope it will be true soon...

And Ethiopia is the second of our country."

Docor Dong is a refugee child in Ngueyyiel Refugee Camp in Gambela State. Before the civil war that erupted in South Sudan Docor and his family were leading a happy life.

However, following the conflict Docor and his family were forced to be separated. He was among those African unfortunate children who lost the strong family bondage due to war. Following the civil war, he was forced to travel several Kilometers barefooted to save his life.

When he arrived at Ngueyyiel Refugee Camp in Ethiopia, he was warmly welcomed and continued emergency education that is given at the camp.

Yichang Quet, is another student whom this writer met at Mad Primary School. Mad means unity in one of the South Sudanese local language, Gnuer. Like other refugee children in the camp Yichang was forced to travel several kilometers with her barefoot to save her life.

Luckly, she arrived at the camp safely and had a chance to attend class with her friends. Yichang has a great passion for education and a vision of becoming a doctor. That is why she is studying with passion and commitment.

Gnaruach Gach is also among active participant of the group. She believes that most South Sudan girls are victims of sexual violence. This is due to lack of awareness and open discussion with families and parents. "We South Sudan females are vulnerable to several forms of abuses. Discussion among peer group helps us to protect our self from sexual abuse and early marriage. After discussing openly with our friends we can also share the idea with our families and the community as well. This will reduce our challenge."

Ethiopia is a home of refugees. Though it has its own challenges there was no time that the nation refuse form hosting refugees that came from different parts of the region. Using all available resources the country has became a shelter form hundred thousands of refugees.

As one can tell simply by observing the faces of refugees, they are happy. They are well protected. But, they also have a hope of returning back home and start a new life. But, until then they are enjoying with the education support and other helps at the camp.