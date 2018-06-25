Ethiopia: Public Euphoria!

Just early hours in the morning, a tsunami of people from all walks of life, adorning themselves in Ethiopian tri colors flocked to Addis Ababa Mesqel Square.

While some carrying placards conveying messages of unity, love, reconciliation, and forgiveness hope and some other chanted like "one nation one people 'the future is bright for Ethiopia,' 'we support Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed, 'we are always on his side, we do believe the dream of all Ethiopians become a reality down the road,' we have full confidence in him, Dr. Abiy will catapult Ethiopia to a new chapter of success without a doubt".

People from every nook and cranny of the city and its environs gathered at the square to rally in support of the Prime Minister whom they said has been reversing the tense moments the country has been with new reforms put in place in just three months of time. The euphoria and hope can be vividly spotted from the faces of the people who seemed extremely satisfied with what the new Premier Dr. Abiy is doing to the oneness of the nation.

The crowds, who were waiting so eagerly the arrival of the prime minister have been exchanging hugs, warm greetings and smiles and taking individual and group pictures. When, all of the sudden the Premier showed up, the crowed went crazy, there was so much delight and sense of oneness chanting pro Abiy slogans and waving the pictures of the Prime Minister in different shapes and forms. It was a moving moment.

The left, right and center of the Meseqel Square were bedecked with the tri colored Ethiopian flag. All hands were in the air. Literally, the moment was tear-jerking and marvelous. Later, when he embarked on addressing the mass, the reaction of the people was beyond words can describe. It was a great sense of relieve for a country that has been going through three years of protests that caused human and property damages.

Though the number was staggering, every ones looked exactly the same with T-shirts depicting the picture of the Prime Minister to which started the day before.

Prime Minister's fame began to spread like wild fire ever since he made inaugural speech which also resonated till this very moment. The Prime Minister has taken his inspiring speech to almost all states of the country won the hearts and minds of the general public in no time at all. His messages of forgiveness, reconciliation and unity are well heard by all Ethiopians as he places much emphasis on them.

Equally, the Prime Minister made remarkable achievements pertaining to resuming peace with Eritrea, creating mutual trust with Egypt, strengthening bilateral ties with many other nations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed also sent a televised message of condolence for those who lost their lives and sustained injury by a blast that happened during the mass rally.