Ethiopia: Placing Much Emphasis On Maritime Training

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Shipping Lines and Logistic Service to place much emphasis on Maritime Training from navigators' level 1 to 4 with practical demonstration targeting at enhancing the skilled navy.

According to Enterprise Yehualawork Goshu, the Cooperative Communication Director of Ethiopian Shipping Lines and Logistic Service, Maritime Training in Ethiopia equips trainees with the guidance and education which helps citizens be skilful, proficient, competitive and safe mariners all over the place. Moreover, the training will equip the trainees with solid foundation of knowledge necessary for their future career.

He went on to say, "The Ethiopian Shipping Lines has planned to do more pertaining to trainees' grades from levels 1 - 4 with a view to scaling up the skill of mariners. It as well works hard to make up effective and competitive skill and mind set in maritime delivery service in the world.

Captain Messfine, instructor at Bishoftu Maritime Training Institute, said, "It is a wonderful experience to see young Ethiopian trainees getting themselves involved in marine service which helps lift up the pride of our nation. Ethiopia is turning out to be successful in maritime technology usage and transfer despite an adequate amount of trained and competent seafarers in the industry. The various regulations, codes, conventions that seek higher standards from the global shipping industry should be taken into account."

He further said," Ethiopia should seize the opportunity and provide well-trained seafarers to the global shipping industry in upping their graders apart from increasing the number of navigators. At the heart of the growth of the maritime sector lays the import and export trade which plays a major role in facilitating trade. Above and beyond, the shipping industry takes the biggest share regarding transportation of goods at sea.

"Aside from providing sea transportation, the shipping industry helps the country earn more foreign currencies. The regular salary that seafarers earn and remit to their respective countries have a direct impact on the economic viability of their families in particular and to the countries in general. Considering the major role the Ethiopian Shipping Lines and Logistic Service plays brining into play its skilled mariners in facilitating the import and export trade section of the country, Ethiopia's is among one of the fastest growing economies in Africa," he added.

"The Federal Democratic Government of Ethiopia gives due weight and attention to the transport sector with qualified personnel. The navy plays a major role in bridging the gap with regard to trained professionals. In 2017, the number of trainees in surfing was 2977. But in 2018, the number shot to 3135," he concluded.

BY MUSSA MUHAMMED

.