Ethiopia: Unchaining Our Human Rights Record

Ethiopia is viewed by the international community as having a bad human rights record. From the Quangos (Quasi-NGOs) run by U.S. government finance to promote liberalism and U.S. interests to legitimate international and national human rights organizations, all deem Ethiopia as one of the chronic human rights violators. The reports by this group of rights advocators claim worsening human rights trends in the country despite the rapid economic growth over the past fifteen years.

The main reason behind this claim is the focus on political rights and the conscious marginalization of economic rights. Ethiopia's development has lifted millions out of poverty and thus put the country in a better position to uphold some of the basic human rights of citizens. This side of human rights is, however, consistently ignored by western human rights organizations that solely deal with political and civil rights. The Ethiopian government, on the other hand, wanted the rights organizations to weigh economic rights as well and not focus solely on political and civic rights. The result of these unflinching stands by the two sides was a strained relation.

The Ethiopian government's declaration of the Charities and Societies Proclamation sought to restrict the interference of these NGOs in the internal politics of the country. The western rights groups considered the act as an attack on human rights and as an indicator of there being something to hide by the Ethiopian government. The Anti-Terrorism Legislation and the Media Law also made up the rights groups' claims for legal apparatus put in place by the Ethiopian government to violate human rights. All these things led to weak engagement and animosity towards international rights groups by the Ethiopian government.

A new phase on the horizon

It has been just over two months since a new Prime Minister came into office amidst a protracted political unrest in some parts of the country over the past three years. However, there has been considerable change over the course of that time. Opposition politicians, bloggers, journalists and activists who were in detention have been released; there have been genuine efforts and tangible results in widening the political space; the state of emergency declared for six months has been lifted with three months remaining; reform in law enforcement has been underway; there is a be a better accord between the government and the people with the former notably succeeding at fostering unity among all Ethiopians.

In his report on current affairs to the House of People's Representatives (HPR) this week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) boldly acknowledged previous accusations of torture and dark rooms. He then explained that the treatment of anti-constitutional activities as terrorism should not end with opposition party members, strongly affirming that some of the measures taken by the government were all anti-constitutional. He went on to contend that If the government considers anti-constitutional acts to be terrorism, then the government is committing acts of terrorism by using torture and dark rooms as these are prohibited by the constitution. In his report, he openly stated the need to amend the Anti-Terrorism legislation, the Charities and Societies Proclamation and the Mass Media Law.

The new Prime Minister also spoke of the need to improve inclusiveness in Ethiopian politics and widening the realm of democracy. He raised the Israeli Knesset (parliament) as an example stating the representation of wide ranging views in it. He spoke of the presence of Arab Israelis calling for East Jerusalem and the old city to be recognized as Palestinian land and the simultaneous presence of groups claiming Jordan as a part of Israel. He also talked about the representation of Orthodox Jews who claim that the Israeli administration is illegal as it is established before the arrival of the Messiah. He then called for the representation of such diverse opinions in the Ethiopian parliament as these groups want to lead their country to prosperity and unity after all.

Prime Minister Abiy also declared armed struggle 'outdated and out of fashion' as Ethiopian has now embraced conversation and dialogue as the primary means of solving problems. He said that the country has tried change of government through armed struggle for so long for no use. He remarked that armed struggle is of no use of Ethiopia. He then called for the armed opposition groups OLF, Ginbot 7 and ONLF to join the quest for change in Ethiopian politics now that the platform has been established.

His previous calls for opposition political parties and opposition politicians based abroad to come back into Ethiopian and operate in the country have received tremendous support as parties like the Oromo Democratic Front (ODF) have already moved in. Other prominent opposition political parties and personalities have also expressed their appreciation and support for Prime Minister Abiy's attempt to change things for the better. Among the parties are Ginbot 7 and its leader Birhanu Nega (Ph.D.).

All these changes seem to have captured the attention of rights groups and the UN Human Rights Commission. The Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, recently stated that the UN is very encouraged by the prospects of better human rights in Ethiopia.

She expressed the encouragement their office felt by the lifting of the State of Emergency three months ahead of its planned expiration date and welcomed the release of a number of political detainees, bloggers and other individuals who had been detained following their participation in protests in recent years.

She also noted: "During his visit to Ethiopia in April this year, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein had witnessed the tremendous hope among civil society activists, traditional leaders and others in Ethiopian society that the new Government would act swiftly to secure human rights protections for everyone in the country."

Rights groups have generally expressed their support for the positive steps being taken by the new government. With these changes incorporated in the next human rights reports of these international rights groups, Ethiopia's image is definitely bound to improve. Such moves by the government may also mend the strained relations between the two bodies in the coming years. But most importantly, Ethiopians are set to enjoy their political and civic rights much better than they did.

Ewnetu Haile