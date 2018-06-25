Ethiopia: Our Economy Needs More Women Investors

ADDIS ABABA-Ministry of Women and Children Affairs (MoWCA) indicated that there will be more emphasis to create women investors in the nation.

Yealem Tsegaye, MoWCA Minister told The Ethiopian Herald that women are becoming more and more active and productive on the investment sector. Several model women investors are coming into scene in different parts of the country. However, in comparison with the total population size there is still a gap.

"51 percent of the population is women but the number of women investors in comparison with the total population size is insignificant. This means, they are not in the position to affect their locality in particular and the country in general."

The government has been worked aggressively by supporting, initiating and strengthening women entrepren eurs. Yealem said, positive achieve ments are being registered on the sector both urban and rural areas.

Women have showed their competitiveness in several economic sectors: trade, industry and small and medium enterprises. In this regard, there is no any power that will prevent them from registering similar result in the investment sector.

Yealem added that, for the next fiscal year the Ministry will work aggressively focusing on smoothing the ground for women investors to be active and productive.

"The Ministry will work together with other stakeholders to transfer the lifestyle of women. When the lifestyle of women changes, the nation will also be changed. This will add value on the growing economic of the nation."

As to the Minister, there are a lot of developments in the sector. But, it needs to be sustainable and inclusive. In addition to supporting the national economy the Minster is working hard to produce competent women investors that have a muscle to overcome economic challenges.