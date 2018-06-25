South Africa: SA Political Parties Slam Attacks in Zimbabwe and Ethiopia

Attacks on leaders in Zimbabwe and Ethiopia have been strongly condemned by political parties in South Africa.

This follows after an explosive device was detonated at a Zanu-PF rally in White City Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, and a deadly blast occurred at a rally in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Saturday.

In the Zimbabwean attack, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been addressing the crowds, escaped unharmed, but Vice President Kembo Mohadi was injured in the leg and taken to a local hospital.

At least 15 people were injured, three seriously, and some lost limbs in the explosion, according to Zimbabwe's Health Minister David Parirenyatwa.

In Addis Ababa, the chief of staff to Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said 83 people were injured in a blast at the premier's rally in the capital, but nobody was killed.

The attacks have been condemned by the international community, with South African political parties adding their voices.

Condemnation

"The ANC views these as barbaric and cowardice acts of assassination attempts and deliberate ploys to destabilise and create disunity and confusion in our sister African countries," said ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe.

"These coward and barbaric acts have no place towards a peaceful, prosperous and integrated Africa that is transforming and seeks to accelerate initiatives for growth and sustainable development.

"They must be utterly condemned and not be allowed to spread and to be assimilated anywhere," he said.

Mabe said the ANC called on the police and security agencies in both countries to find the perpetrators and to bring them to book.

Mabe also called on South Africans to be vigilant and report any suspicious acts to the police and security agencies.

"We must not allow our countries to be taken back to the use of violence and assassinations as a means to silence political opponents and those who occupy different positions to us.

Taking to Twitter, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the party condemned the bombing in Zimbabwe.

"More than anything the country needs free and fair elections without violence. SA and [SADC] must conduct an investigation urgently to determine all causes. Violence is undemocratic," he tweeted.

The Economic Freedom Fighters also condemned the assassination attempt on Mnangagwa.

"Zimbabwe has undergone a number of structural changes and the recent removal of former president, Robert Mugabe was a peaceful and non-violent action by the people of Zimbabwe," said EFF national spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

"We have hoped that this peace remains in place until the upcoming elections and beyond, in order for Zimbabwe to return to its former glory as the bread basket of Africa."

Ndlozi said the violence that plagued many African countries had to be done away with.

"We need to rebuild the continent and, as a people, we must unite to rid ourselves of the colonial past, but first let us learn to use non-violent means to achieve democratic states," he said.

Source: News24