South Africa: Father Allegedly Killed During a House Robbery

Potchefstroom: Police in Hartbeesportdam are investigating a case of murder and house robbery after a 64-year-old man was allegedly shot and killed on Saturday, 23 June 2018.

According to information at our disposal, the father and his three daughters had a family gathering and two of the three daughters left afterwards. It is alleged that the one daughter, aged 28 stayed behind with the father and was standing outside when three armed men approached her. According to information the suspects instructed the daughter to get inside where they found her father.

The suspects allegedly demanded money. It is further alleged that the father was trying to negotiate with the three suspects to let his daughter go, when they shot him on the chest. He died on the scene. The daughter managed to escape and got help. The police are investigating cases of murder and house robbery. The suspects fled with jewellery, two televisions, a laptop and cellphone and other house hold items. The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incident and requested members of the community to come forward with any information that may lead to apprehension of the suspects.