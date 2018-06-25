South Africa: Weekend Operations Reaping Good Results

press release

KwaZulu-Natal police are continuing with weekend operations to prevent criminal activities, search for wanted suspects, eradicate the production of unlicensed firearms and rooting-out drug trade in the province. In the early hours of yesterday morning, police arrested a 41-year-old suspect for a KwaMashu murder after he was found in his hiding place in Brooksfarm area, Phoenix. It is alleged that in April 2018, Njabulo Zikhali (37) was at Siyanda area, KwaMashu when two males had an argument and fought, when the deceased tried to mediate, he was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to hospital where he later died. A case of murder was opened in KwaMashu police station for investigation. Investigators began searching for the suspect who had fled the area until his luck ran out yesterday when he was arrested. He was charged for murder and he will appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrates' Court on 25 June 2018.

Another joint operation which resulted in the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect in Welbedacht East was conducted. Police seized a browning pistol, a homemade revolver, silver homemade firearm and six rounds of ammunition from the suspect. He was taken to Chatsworth police station for detention and will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrates' Court on 25 June 2018 on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

In the King Cetshwayo Cluster, while police were following up on information on notorious criminals when they arrested a 35-year-old suspect in the Umhlathuze village after he was found with a sealed packet of dagga. He was charged for possession of dagga and will also appear on 25 June 2018 in the Empangeni Magistrates' Court.