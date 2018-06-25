South Africa: Business Manager, Employee Robbed At Gunpoint in Strand

The manager and an employee of a pub on Main Road, in Strand, Cape Town, were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, said the manager and employee had entered the building at around 7:00, and had gone upstairs.

He said the employee was counting money when a man grabbed her from behind and pointed a firearm at her.

Van Wyk said the man then forced the employee into an office and locked her inside.

At the same time, a second armed man apparently confronted the manager and pointed a firearm. The manager was also locked up in an office and was apparently assaulted, as he had open wounds to his head.

Van Wyk said an undisclosed amount of money was taken and the men fled through the back entrance.

He said no shots were fired but both the manager and employee were very traumatised and were taken to hospital.

Source: News24