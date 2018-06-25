24 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boks Have No Issues With 'Trigger Happy' Kiwi Ref

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Springboks have no issues with the performance of Kiwi referee Glen Jackson following their 25-10 loss to England at Newlands on Saturday.

The Boks struggled in wet, windy and cold conditions to end the series in disappointing fashion, but they do emerge as 2-1 winners over the three Tests.

While the conditions made life difficult for everyone on Saturday, the English looked far more at home and dominated the kicking exchanges while they were better at looking after the ball for longer periods.

Arguably the biggest difference between the sides on the day, however, was in their discipline.

Both sides scored just one try each but it was Owen Farrell's six penalty goals that ultimately won his side the game while Elton Jantjies kicked just one for the Boks.

In total, South Africa conceded 14 penalties to just six from England, with many of those coming on the ground where the visitors emerged as dominant in the breakdown battle.

Speaking after the match, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus revealed that he had spoken at length to his charges about Jackson's no-nonsense approach at the breakdown, but that they had not implemented on the day.

"We chatted before about Glen and he is definitely trigger happy at the breakdowns, without a doubt," Erasmus explained.

"But we knew that before the game. He gives the most penalties, by far, at the breakdown. We prepared for that.

"He wants a nice, clean breakdown so it's not like that was a surprise for us.

"It was just a matter of us adapting to that. I don't think they were unfair penalties."

Skipper Siya Kolisi agreed.

"I'm not going to make excuses," he said.

"We were late a couple of times and the referee makes his decisions. I think he did a brilliant job today. We knew what was coming our way and he didn't adjust."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Johannesburg Metro Police Warn of Possible Strike By Taxi Drivers

Johannesburg Metro Police have warned of a possible strike by Alexandra taxi operators on Monday after about 500 taxis… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.