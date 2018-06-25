South Africa: Boks Have No Issues With 'Trigger Happy' Kiwi Ref

The Springboks have no issues with the performance of Kiwi referee Glen Jackson following their 25-10 loss to England at Newlands on Saturday.

The Boks struggled in wet, windy and cold conditions to end the series in disappointing fashion, but they do emerge as 2-1 winners over the three Tests.

While the conditions made life difficult for everyone on Saturday, the English looked far more at home and dominated the kicking exchanges while they were better at looking after the ball for longer periods.

Arguably the biggest difference between the sides on the day, however, was in their discipline.

Both sides scored just one try each but it was Owen Farrell's six penalty goals that ultimately won his side the game while Elton Jantjies kicked just one for the Boks.

In total, South Africa conceded 14 penalties to just six from England, with many of those coming on the ground where the visitors emerged as dominant in the breakdown battle.

Speaking after the match, Bok coach Rassie Erasmus revealed that he had spoken at length to his charges about Jackson's no-nonsense approach at the breakdown, but that they had not implemented on the day.

"We chatted before about Glen and he is definitely trigger happy at the breakdowns, without a doubt," Erasmus explained.

"But we knew that before the game. He gives the most penalties, by far, at the breakdown. We prepared for that.

"He wants a nice, clean breakdown so it's not like that was a surprise for us.

"It was just a matter of us adapting to that. I don't think they were unfair penalties."

Skipper Siya Kolisi agreed.

"I'm not going to make excuses," he said.

"We were late a couple of times and the referee makes his decisions. I think he did a brilliant job today. We knew what was coming our way and he didn't adjust."

