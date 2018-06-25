South Africa: Update On the Cyber-Crime Syndicates

press release

Following this cyber-crime related incident that was reported in the Tzaneen Policing area, the police have made a breakthrough when the stolen motor vehicle was recovered at Acornhoek in Artherstone village in the Mpumalanga Province.

In the same premises where this car was found, another car, a white Toyota Tazz was found parked in the yard without registration numbers and circulated. Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen at Kempton Park in the Gauteng province.

In the process of these recoveries, the suspect managed to evade the arrest and he is still on the run but the police are hard on his heels.

The South African Police Service are still alerting members of the public to be cautious about the danger of engaging themselves into affairs through social network platforms, where women are mostly targeted.

It was reported that a victim was robbed of her motor vehicle in Tzaneen Life Style shopping centre, after the woman got into contact with a man through a social media platform.

It is alleged that the victim from Mbekwana village in the Letsitele Policing area outside Tzaneen, met the suspect through Facebook who introduced himself as Brian Mabasa working at a Hospital in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga Province. The two decided to meet in person after numerous conversations during the past three months.

Subsequently, the suspect Brian, went to Mbekwana village to meet the woman and they spent a weekend together. On Sunday 17 June 2018, they both went to Tzaneen CBD with the victim's green Toyota Tazz. On arrival at the shopping centre, the victim went to the pharmacy, leaving the suspect with the vehicle at a parking bay. When she came back, the suspect was nowhere to be found with her vehicle and he was out of reach on his cell phone. The victim then immediately reported the matter to the police who started with their initial investigations.

Members of the community especially women, are once more advised to be alert and to avoid any type of relationship through the social media platforms.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of the suspect, should contact Colonel Jabulani Ngobeni at 082 451 7169 or the Crime stop number 0860010111. Alternatively the crime line SMS 32211 or the nearest Police Station.