24 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Trio to Appear for Attempted Murder and Kidnapping

Nelspruit — Three men aged 35 and 22 are expected to appear at the Middelburg Magistrate's Court tomorrow, 25 June 2018 facing attempted murder and kidnapping charges.

Their appearance comes after they were arrested yesterday, 23 June 2018 for the alleged kidnapping of a 19 year old man whom they accused of stealing narcotic drugs from some dealers/runners. It is further reported that the trio tried to run the victim over with a bakkie and took him to the bushes where they assaulted him badly before leaving him there.

The victim was able to return home on his own and was taken to hospital for medical attention as he had sustained serious injuries.

The matter was reported to the police and a preliminary probe led to the discovery of some illegal drugs at the 35 year old suspect's house consisting of dagga, nyaope and crack. That then prompted the police to also arrest the wife as well for possession of illegal drugs.

The trio will face the kidnapping and attempted murder charges, whilst the 35 year old man will face an additional charge of possession of illegal drugs, together with his wife.

