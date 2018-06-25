Namibia: Freight Firm Accused of Unfair Practices

A COMPANY that transports newspapers across the country has been accused by its workers of unfair treatment and wrongful dismissals.

Hardap Freight Services transports newspapers such as The Namibian, Republikein and Namibian Sun across the country.

About six workers told The Namibian last week about unfair practices by the company. The company, owned by Gert Liebenberg, also transports South African newspapers from Cape Town to Namibia every week. Gert Dirkse (39), a former driver of the company, said he was unfairly dismissed in March this year.

"I was scheduled to make a delivery to South Africa. Due to the fact that the papers were late, Liebenberg instructed me to drive at a speed of 140km/h, to which I complied," said Dirkse.

"On my return, I received a message from Liebenberg, congratulating me on delivering the newspapers on time. But the following Monday, I was summoned to a hearing, where the management team dismissed me due to the speed I drove," he explained.

Another worker, who declined to be named for fear of victimisation, said: "Many of the drivers work double shifts, but they never receive overtime payments, even after working 195 hours per month".

According to the worker, drivers are forced to drive long distances daily in vehicles with mechanical problems.

"If a car breaks down, the drivers are made to pay for it with the little they earn. Employees are working under threatening circumstances, and mistreated. But out of fear of losing their jobs, they keep quiet," stated the worker.

"Overtime is calculated on a rate of 195 hours per month, weekends are paid on a N$9 rate, while Sundays and public holidays, which are supposed to be paid double, are never paid," added the worker.

Another driver, who is still employed at the company, said drivers work for 24 hours most of the time with vehicles with mechanical problems.

"An engine can break en-route, and the driver is blamed and given an acknowledgement of debt letter. If you refuse to pay, you will be dismissed," said the worker.

Yet another driver, who is also still employed at the company, said he has been paying for damages to the value of N$5 000 since last year after he got involved in an accident.Another worker claimed that Liebenberg has also on occasion denied them their right to be represented by a union, especially during hearings.

Liebenberg last week denied the accusations, saying no evidence has been presented to prove these claims. "In the nine years of running Hardap Freight Services, all dismissals have been made in accordance with the Namibian Labour Act by means of a fair process," he said.

"All disputes after our internal processes were dealt with by the labour commissioner's office, where I might add, we have been successful in obtaining arbitration awards in our favour," claimed Liebenberg. According to him, the accusations are merely because of personal matters of former employees, and are intended to cause damage to the company's image.

"We never denied the employees the right to join or be represented by a union. However, in terms of recognition, there is a process that the union must follow, which we are currently busy with," said Liebenberg.

Labour commissioner Henry Kassen could not be reached for comment.