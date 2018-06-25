25 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Criminals Were Squeezed to Zero Through Operation Fiela II

Strategies to effectively fight against various categories of crime in this province through the ongoing Joint Operation Fiela II, is still making impressive strides. These operations, which were up and running until this morning, have arrested a total of 456 suspects aged between 20 and 53 for various offences.

These simultaneous operations were focusing in all the crime infested areas throughout the province in the form of tracing of wanted suspects, road blocks, stop and searches and patrols.

All the arrested suspects will appear before different Magistrate Courts soon.

The SAPS Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Jan Scheepers applauded these men and women in blue from various Police Units, Stations and Clusters, for a job well done.

