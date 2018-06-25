25 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Robbers No Match for Soldiers and Police

Nelspruit — Two robbers who tried to rob a restaurant at the shopping plaza in Tonga near Malelane, yesterday, 24 June 2018, were no match for SANDF and SAPS members.

According to information at police disposal the duo who were in possession of a firearm entered the restaurant around 18:00, demanding money and cellphones from staff members. However members of the SANDF who were in the vicinity were alerted by a community member of the robbery in progress.

Their quick response forced the robbers back into the shop.

They then started shooting at the SANDF members and in the process, the soldiers summoned backup from the police and the nearby army base. The area was cordoned off and the suspects hid in the ceiling.

A search for them was started and they reportedly continued shooting from the ceiling where they were hiding. Police as well as army members fired back and the suspects fell from the ceiling into a furniture shop next to the restaurant. They were certified dead at the scene by paramedics.

A firearm with live rounds was recovered. No other injuries were reported.

The IPID was informed and they will be conducting their own investigation.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma commended the collaboration between the SANDF and SAPS members.

