23 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: MP Says Mzuzu Youth Center Need Funds

By Isabella Jere

Lilongwe — Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City Constituency, Leonard Njikho, on Friday asked Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development why funds have not been allocated to Mzuzu Youth Center in 2018/19 budget.

Speaking during the Parliamentary committee of supply in Lilongwe Njikho, said it was surprising that nothing has been given to Mzuzu Youth Center yet the Ministry was empowering youths in the country through sports.

He said: "In past years funds were being allocated to Mzuzu Youth Center, it is astonishing that in this year's budget, nothing has been allocated".

According to Njikho, Mzuzu Youth Center and Stadium have unfinished projects that need funding.

Responding to the Member of Parliament, Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila said the Ministry will provide resources to Mzuzu Youth Center.

"It is true that past years funds were allocated to Mzuzu Youth Center. I would like to inform you that we have all documents ready and our designs for the stadium are ready and anytime the Ministry will provide resources," said Kasaila.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

