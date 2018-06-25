South Africa: Deputy President David Mabuza - Youth Walk Into Economic Opportunities Expo

press release

Address by Deputy President David Mabuza during the Youth Walk into Economic Opportunities Expo, AJ Swanepoel Stadium, Ermelo, Mpumalanga Province

It is an absolute honour to be with the youth and community of Ermelo and Gert Sibande Region during a month dedicated to the advancement of our youth.

We honour our youth because it is our hope for a better future. We salute it because it remains, imaginative, creative, and committed to social transformation.

Ours is an active, dynamic youth that sees itself as agents for radical socio-economic transformation in their lifetime.

It is a youth that frowns upon being patronised and of not being involved in discussions about their future.

Our youth constantly remind us that it is a social force that wants a hand up, not hand-outs.

It is youth that reminds us of a patriotic and dedicated leader of young people in the 1940s, Anton Muziwakhe Lembede.

It was Lembede who said of the youth of his generation,

"We are not called to peace, comfort and enjoyment, but to hard work, struggle and sweat. We need young men and women of high moral stamina and integrity; of courage and vision. In short, we need warriors."

Lembede went on to explain that,

"This means that we have to develop a new type of youth of stoical discipline, trained to endure suffering and difficulties. It is only this type of youth that will achieve the national liberation of the African people."

The many socio-economic challenges that face this region can only be reversed if young people unite, organise themselves, work hard, and make the imperative of socio-economic emancipation their generational mission.

Our youth is thus called upon to make the sacrifices that will enable all South Africans to participate meaningfully in an inclusive economy.

It's a call to the youth to skill themselves adequately so that they can lead our country to shared prosperity.

Just yesterday, I chaired a meeting of the Human Resource Development Council where we discussed in detail innovative approaches to resolving the challenge of skills shortages and employment creation.

It is not only our country that is facing the challenge of youth unemployment, but the entire African continent. As we strive to focus on skills development, our government is placing greater emphasis on science and mathematics that would position us to acquire necessary skills suited for the knowledge economy.

We are already seeing the rise of Artificial Intelligence with the emergence of robotics and driverless cars coming into the market, thereby replacing the human factor in the equation.

In responding to these emerging global trends, the Department of Science and Technology is currently investing in the technological building blocks of this change commonly referred to as the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In practice, the Department of Science and Technology will develop a public-funded science, technology and innovation plan of action over the next 12-18 months for socio-economic impact in the context of this revolution.

Given the youthful character of our country and especially provinces like Mpumalanga, we should be able to tap into the potential that our young people possess and can inject in our economy to change our current and future growth path.

It is thus opportune that this initiative as led by Deputy Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams is hosted in this historic and commercial town of Ermelo, which represents the undefeatable spirit of our youth and our nation.

During days gone by, Ermelo had as part of its emblem the mythical phoenix.

It is said that from the ruins of destruction of the South African War or Anglo-Boer War, the town of Ermelo was rebuilt by black and white compatriots from a single house in town that survived the rage and flames of British forces.

And the local municipality is aptly named Msukaligwa - pointing to the roots and origins of the mighty Vaal River.

True to its meaning, there are countless examples that confirm that to be in Msukaligwa is to be at the very source or spring of the promise and possibility of being South African.

It is this community that gave South Africa one of its finest freedom fighters, Shadrack Gert Sibande, the Lion of the East.

On Monday and Tuesday, when we commemorate the adoption of the Freedom Charter, we, the people of Gert Sibande, must be inspired that a farm worker from this region collected the demands of the Charter, was in Kliptown when it was adopted, and was later tried with Nelson Mandela in the Treason Trial.

The young people of Ermelo, Breyten, Daggakraal, Morgezon, Wakkerstroom, Dundonald must always walk tall among their peers because for many years, this region has been producing shinning stars that beat the odds.

They must know that they are the cradle of extraordinary talent that inspire and move our nation to greater heights.

It is them that gave our nation and the world South Africa's most successful reggae artist, Lucky Dube.

It is them that gave us household hits like Wash' Umkhukhu and Bathathe Gandaganda from a music legend like Dan Nkosi.

Thanks to Breyten, our contribution to rugby was made phenomenal by its son, Naas Botha.

And it is from the promise of our youth that one day we will achieve the strategic objective of the governing African National Congress of achieving a prosperous country.

We are cut from the same cloth as "ayashisa amateki" Albert Bashin Mahlangu.

We are of the same kin as the great and skilful middle-fielder, Samuel "happy cow" Nkomo.

People of this region have been forerunners in narrating a South African story of hope and in starting successful institutions and thriving enterprises.

It was the realisation of this potential of our young people that we introduced a model for economic empowerment in the agriculture sector known as Fortune 40.

Through this model, we opened opportunities for economic participation in the Government Nutrition Model that empowers farmers to supply fresh agriculture produce to schools, hospitals and social development centres.

It was the realisation of the potential of our young people in construction materials manufacturing that we opened opportunities for the supply of their products at local construction sites. This means that for every construction that is taking place at a local level, materials must be sourced from local manufacturers.

These two models present an opportunity for young people to build thriving enterprises that support manufacturing and primary agriculture and agro-processing value chains.

Mpumalanga must take pride in having championed these initiatives. The potential for their duplication nationwide is here and now. It would be a grave tragedy if those pioneering initiatives die a natural death as a result of the failure by the current political and administrative leadership to accelerate their implementation for the empowerment of our young people.

In my capacity as the Deputy President, I am delegated to lead the coordination of anti-poverty initiatives. These programmes form part and parcel of our efforts to reconfigure the effectiveness of government programmes on anti-poverty.

In simple terms, Mpumalanga has quietly played an important role in finding innovative and practical solutions to the emerging challenge of our time. I can say with conviction that Ermelo and Mpumalanga has impacted every avenue of South African life.

Go inside the lecture halls of our universities and TVET Colleges, you will meet sons and daughters of this region opening the eyes of South African youths.

We have them as engineers, software developers, artists, film makers, entrepreneurs, writers, and architects in all sectors of our economy.

They were once in school uniform like the learners at Phumula, Qambekile, Pieter Mabuza, Bashele, Lindile, Reggie, and Ithafa.

They too will tell you that they were encouraged by their peers, parents, and always - by their teachers.

Some will recall even the financial support they received from some of these teachers as well as local business people.

And it is teachers and selfless entrepreneurs like Mr Jonah Mndebele who by paying for school fees and uniform for a number of school children from Wesselton gave meaning to the African proverb that it takes a village to raise a child.

It is again community builders like these who keep the hope of Ermelo burning. And today, as government we are here to also lend a hand to revitalise the dream of Ermelo, of Mpumalanga, of South Africa.

We will succeed because from our small and historically neglected dorpies and villages, people of this Region have always risen to triumph against the odds.

When our nation is comforted by the assuring and warm voices of Wilson B Nkosi and Treasure Tshabalala, we the people of Mpumalanga, also rise to celebrate that we have always been, and will always be, South Africa's source of light and creativity.

As people of Mpumalanga, know that you are the home of the rising sun, the very source of the everlasting dream of unending possibilities.

When we say flight and aviation skills remain critical and in short supply, we can also confidently state that it is possible for any child to fly to the moon and back because Ermelo gave South Africa its first black woman commercial pilot in former reigning beauty model, Khosi Ngobese.

We are a people who are invested in our own beauty, spirituality, and wellbeing.

We create industries and products to keep us healthy and feeling forever young.

It is a daughter of this town, Elmarie McKenzie, who to this day gave South Africa and the world the award winning Placecol Skin Care brand as early as 1980.

And among you here, we must again find new industrialists, product developers, software engineers, artisans and entrepreneurs.

It is in your hands to triumph over your obstacles. We believe in you. You are all children of a historic place that wires its people for success, not failure.

You have the illustrious history of many unsung heroes of this District to draw inspiration from. And you have an ally in our government which is fully behind the dreams of our youth.

Today, we look to you to be disciplined, patriotic, and to work hard with us to expand the frontiers of freedom and human fulfilment.

We look to you to rise to make use of the opportunities presented to you so that we can accelerate the programme of uniting our people and restoring their dignity.

In the year of the centenary birth of President Nelson Mandela, may you be inspired by his words when he said,

"Sometimes it falls on a generation to be great. YOU can be that great generation. Let your greatness blossom."

As government, we have no doubt that this is your moment to blossom and to be truly great.

It is your moment to dream, innovate, and to lift our nation out of the pit hole of poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

But to be great, it means young people must also stay in the classroom and learn as much as possible.

As government, we are here to put the infrastructure that will increase your chances of success in a world that is increasingly shifting and unpredictable.

We are aware of the frustrations that job seekers and small businesses face when they apply for work, register businesses, and run online businesses.

And today, we have brought partners who will hold our hand and show us how best to perform these crucial tasks.

As government, we remain committed to reducing the cost of data which is a huge hindrance to SMME development and a cause of frustration to people applying for education or employment opportunities.

Today, with the help of the National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa (NEMISA), many of you will be taken through compiling compelling CVs and given critical computing skills.

As a country, we are finally migrating from analogue television to terrestrial digital broadcasting.

This shift will free bandwidth and will have a positive impact in reducing costs of data.

Digital migration offers unique business and employment opportunities. With more broadcast channels envisaged, we will need new, engaging locally produced content.

Deputy Minister Ndabeni -Abrahams and Deputy Minister Kekana , I wish to make a special appeal that through NEMISA and your other agencies, we provide special content producing training for at least 30 unemployed matriculants in radio, TV, and web design training drawn from all corners of the Gert Sibande District.

This is a region with a unique and rich history and we look to these trainees to return to the district to start enterprises that will produce content for community radio, community TV, the public broadcaster, as well as commercial broadcasters.

To be a great generation that will be remembered as one that changed the course of history, it means that our young people must living by the mantra of Abstain, be Faithful and Condomise to protect themselves from STDs, including HIV.

It means they must test for HIV and those who are infected must take treatment and stick to safe sex.

It means young people must also lead the fight against social stigma and discrimination of people living with HIV or TB.

It means avoiding to be fall pregnant when you are not ready and not able to take care of the needs of your child.

To be remembered as a great generation means that young people must refuse to have their dreams destroyed by drugs, alcohol, and preventable disease.

As government and social partners, we can only encourage you, but the decision to change your lives lies with every individual.

And all choices, good or bad, have consequences.

So choose wisely and change your life and that of your loved ones for good.

Those planning to study at our TVETs and universities, please apply on time.

Our economy faces a shortage of air traffic controllers, pilots, and application programmers.

We need chemical and physical technicians, software developers and network administrators, cartographers and surveyors.

They also include business management, financial accounting, and cost accounting.

It is costly and unsustainable for our country to depend on importing critical skills from other countries when we have the crisis of youth unemployment in our hands.

Ladies and gentlemen,

On behalf of government, I wish to again to applaud all government departments and agencies that have partnered to make today meaningful and a success for the youth and community of Gert Sibande.

Deputy Ministers Ndabeni-Abrahams and the team, thank you for ensuring that the digital footprint reaches Ermelo and for guaranteeing that digital television will be made accessible to all South Africans, irrespective of their financial circumstances.

We also thank the Department of Home Affairs and Social Development for being here to ensure that we protect the dignity and restore the citizenship of vulnerable and poor South Africans who fail to access social support because they do not possess identity documents.

Today, when we leave here, we know that no less than 10 young people will participate in a learnership spearheaded by the Department of Labour.

We call again on the regional business community and the private sector of our country to do more to create jobs, training, and economic opportunities for the youth of our country.

To the many young people of this province and our country who have become discouraged work seekers, we urge you not to give up.

Also, do not surrender on training and educating yourselves. And your ability to access and process information on the internet must surely give you an edge over the generations that came before you. As the saying goes, success is normally an outcome of preparedness and opportunity.

So, keep on preparing yourself for your moment.

And always remember what our founding father, President Nelson Mandela said:

"Education is the great engine of personal development. It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor, that the son of a mine worker can become the head of the mine, that a child of farm workers can become the president of a great nation. It is what we make out of what we have, not what we are given, that separates one person from another."

Once again, a special thank you to all the young people who decided to make this Saturday the most important Saturday in your life.

Today, you have been empowered with knowledge. Apply this knowledge to better yourself.

May your greatness blossom. And may you remain assured that your country cherishes you. Always bearing in mind that South Africa needs you.

I thank you.

