BotswanaPost Honours Sir Ketumile Masire

Gaborone — BotswanaPost on June 22 launched their second issue of 2018 stamp on the anniversary of the death of Sir Ketumile Masire to appreciate the contribution made by the late former president to the establishment and building of the country.

Sir Ketumile, Botswana's second president, died on June 22 last year. Speaking during the launch, BotswanaPost, chief executive officer Mr Cornelius Ramatlhakwane said it was an honour to remember the visionary leader through a remarkable stamp issue.

He said the issue celebrated historical events, Botswana culture and attractions and carried messages promoting social change.

Mr Ramatlhakwane noted that Sir Ketumile enhanced productivity and meaningfully developed a livelihood accessible to many Batswana throughout the country. Up until the time of his death, he said, the former president remained a respected voice for peace and good governance on the African continent and beyond.

Mr Ramatlhakwane explained the stamp issue was the work of a young artist engaged by BotswanaPost for the first time. For his part, Sir Ketumile Masire Foundation chairperson Mr Mmetla Masire expressed delight that the company had seen it fit to remember, honour and celebrate his father in a unique and yet memorable way by releasing a stamp collection.

Mr Masire noted that the collection came in three denominations of P5, P7 and P10, all depicting different phases of Sir Ketumile's life.

The P5 stamp depicts the youthful former president as a teacher before becoming part of the emerging political elite in the then Bechuanaland Protectorate, the P7 one portrays him as a national leader during his presidency while the P10 one shows the post presidency period and his commitment to farming and the agricultural sector.

He expressed appreciation for the talent behind the beautiful pieces of art and congratulated Baboloki Somolokae and Onica Lekuntwane for a job well done.

"I would like to thank BotswanaPost once again for seeing it fit to honour rre in this way and for producing the stamps to mark this historic event. We will always remember him for his wit, integrity, character and humility. In us he instilled a sense of responsibility for not only oneself but humanity at large," said Mr Masire.

Source: BOPA