South Africa: Minister of Police Bheki Cele Addressed Taxi Industry Stakeholders in Cape Town

Minister of Police, Mr Bheki Cele together Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Bongani Mkongi, Deputy Minister of Transport, Ms Sindiswe Chikunga, MEC of Safety and Security, Mr Dan Plato and MEC of Transport, Mr Donald Grant intervened yesterday Sunday, 24 June 2018, on the taxi violence scourge in the Western Cape.

Stabilization and normalization will be restored in the province going forward. Governments approach must be tough in enforcing the law on behalf of the weak and vulnerable citizens of the country. Boardrooms are open to engage any industry on issues of national importance, Minister Cele encouraged this manner of dispute resolution to finding lasting solutions.

Taking of the law into own hands by taxi associations and criminality will not be tolerated by government. Over the past three months innocent commuters have been shot and killed through taxi violence in the Western Cape and paymasters are alleged to be part of the taxi association leadership.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele issued a stern warning to the industry that if and when people continue to die on our roads due to taxi wars, taxi ranks and operations will be shut down with immediate effect.

A special dedicated communication line will be created to report taxi violence before it happens. Furthermore a multidisciplinary approach will be implemented to intercept instigators of crime especially those that hire hit man. A special team of detectives will be dedicated to investigate taxi violence cases in the province.

"As Government we need to rise and protect the vulnerable, we cannot allow a situation of bloodshed and lawlessness on our roads. The full might of the law will be felt and heard in all corners," said Minister Cele.

"Saturation of routes need to be looked into and clarified by government, hijacking of taxi routes by association needs to be corrected. Those that are operating illegally on the routes Police must be seen doing their job and arresting perpetrators, it can't happen that you kill someone and go home to sleep," Minister Cele concluded.

