25 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister of Police Bheki Cele Addressed Taxi Industry Stakeholders in Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Minister of Police, Mr Bheki Cele together Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Bongani Mkongi, Deputy Minister of Transport, Ms Sindiswe Chikunga, MEC of Safety and Security, Mr Dan Plato and MEC of Transport, Mr Donald Grant intervened yesterday Sunday, 24 June 2018, on the taxi violence scourge in the Western Cape.

Stabilization and normalization will be restored in the province going forward. Governments approach must be tough in enforcing the law on behalf of the weak and vulnerable citizens of the country. Boardrooms are open to engage any industry on issues of national importance, Minister Cele encouraged this manner of dispute resolution to finding lasting solutions.

Taking of the law into own hands by taxi associations and criminality will not be tolerated by government. Over the past three months innocent commuters have been shot and killed through taxi violence in the Western Cape and paymasters are alleged to be part of the taxi association leadership.

Minister of Police Bheki Cele issued a stern warning to the industry that if and when people continue to die on our roads due to taxi wars, taxi ranks and operations will be shut down with immediate effect.

A special dedicated communication line will be created to report taxi violence before it happens. Furthermore a multidisciplinary approach will be implemented to intercept instigators of crime especially those that hire hit man. A special team of detectives will be dedicated to investigate taxi violence cases in the province.

"As Government we need to rise and protect the vulnerable, we cannot allow a situation of bloodshed and lawlessness on our roads. The full might of the law will be felt and heard in all corners," said Minister Cele.

"Saturation of routes need to be looked into and clarified by government, hijacking of taxi routes by association needs to be corrected. Those that are operating illegally on the routes Police must be seen doing their job and arresting perpetrators, it can't happen that you kill someone and go home to sleep," Minister Cele concluded.

Enquiries: Reneilwe Serero: 071 492 0073 SereroR@saps.gov.za

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sapoliceservice_za/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SAPoliceService

South Africa

Johannesburg Metro Police Warn of Possible Strike By Taxi Drivers

Johannesburg Metro Police have warned of a possible strike by Alexandra taxi operators on Monday after about 500 taxis… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.