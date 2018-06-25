South Africa: Weekend Operations Yield 434 Arrests With 20 Firearms Recovered

press release

Police in Gauteng were out on the streets this past weekend in their continued resolve to disrupt criminal activities that undermine the safety and security of our citizens. Integrated and intelligence-driven operations, including searches for wanted suspects culminated in the arrest of more than four hundred suspects for crimes such as murder, rape, possession of unlicensed firearms, and robbery.

Ninety (90) of these suspects were arrested in Johannesburg West, while one-hundred-and-eighteen (118) were arrested in the West Rand during road blocks and stop-and-search operations. Five suspects were arrested in Soweto, amongst them those suspects charged with the rape of an11-year old girl.

As police continue to crackdown on business and house robberies, Ekurhuleni East Cluster arrested more than (78) suspects for various crime such as theft, murder, damage to property ,house breaking and armed robbery. Tshwane North cluster arrested more than (143) suspects for crimes that are problematic to the community such as drinking and driving, possession of drugs, possession of dangerous weapon, shoplifting and assault GBH.

Twenty (20) unlicensed firearms were recovered, and stolen property recovered.

All suspects will be appearing in courts around Gauteng.

Police are grateful for the information we continue to receive form the community, and are appealing with the community to call the Crime Stop Line 08600 10111 or SMS 32211 if they spot any suspicious events or persons.