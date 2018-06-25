Nigeria: I Am in a Hurry to Assume Office - Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, sworn in on Sunday as National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), says he is in a hurry to assume office to tackle the party's challenges without delay.

Oshiomhole, who emerged chairman of the party at the National Convention in Abuja, stated this in his acceptance speech at the Eagle Square, venue of the convention.

He was elected through affirmative vote by delegates, having run as a sole candidate following the withdrawal of his opponents, days before the convention.

The former governor of Edo urged aggrieved members of the party, especially members of the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) to remain in the APC, which "we jointly built".

He assured members of the party that his leadership would put in place a conflict resolution mechanism which would handle crisis within the party.

Specifically, Oshiomhole said that he would ensure effective reward system for party members who had worked for its success at all levels.

While paying tribute to the founding fathers of the party, he said that its pioneer interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and National Leader, Bola Tinubu, were outstanding.

He also appreciated the immediate past National Chairman of the party,

Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, saying "since 1999, no national chairman of any political party in the country accomplished what you have accomplished".

In his remarks, Tinubu said that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had no moral justification to ask President Muhammadu Buhari not to re-contest the presidency in 2019

He described Obasanjo as "a busy body" meddling into the affairs of APC without being a member, and even of any party, after openly tearing his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) membership card.

Obasanjo had in January, asked Buhari not to seek re-election in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election, saying he was no longer fit to lead the country.

"This man has the temerity of writing a letter.

"What is your business, busy body? Unfortunately, he has torn the card of his party so he does not have one anymore," Tinubu said.

He added that he was happy to be in the APC and for not listening to those who advised him against associating with Buhari.

He thanked Buhari for his tenacity and commitment to fight corruption in the country and for working hard to develop the country.

According to the former governor of Lagos, the President Buhari-led APC has adhered more to the tenets of internal democracy more than any government in the past.

"We thank you that you have offered yourself to re-contest the presidency in 2019; you must run, and you will win," he said.

He said that the winning signs had been displayed at convention, stating "we have changed leaders of our party, not at gun point (ask Audu Ogbeh).

"Thank God we have been able to stop looting and abuse of power."

He commended Gov. Abubakar Baduru of Jigawa, who was also Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee for the success of the event.

"Baduru, you have delivered in spite of negative prediction that we will never see this day and that our party will fall apart," he said.

He also congratulated Oshiomhole, saying "you are a true reflection of the saying that no matter how short a man is, he will see the sky."

He, however, advised the new National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC not to abuse the trust reposed in them, assuring it of support of the leaders.