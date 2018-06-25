25 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2018 BET - Davido Wins Best International Act, Sends Condolence to D'Banj

By Njideka Agbo

It was a massive win for Nigeria when International pop star Davido clinched home the BET award for Best International Act. Receiving the awards for the first time onstage alongside other major awards, he called on the audience to collaborate with African artistes.

He used the medium to send his condolence to Dbanj who lost his son.

"I'm telling you guys -- come to Africa, eat the food, wear the clothes... Let's collaborate, everybody. Let's collaborate, man," he said.

