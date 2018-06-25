Nigeria: 2018 BET - Davido Wins Best International Act, Sends Condolence to D'Banj

It was a massive win for Nigeria when International pop star Davido clinched home the BET award for Best International Act. Receiving the awards for the first time onstage alongside other major awards, he called on the audience to collaborate with African artistes.

Shoutout to @iam_Davido on his win for Best International Act! Naija No Dey Carry Last 🇳🇬🇳🇬 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/wu4Xdslqtf

- BET (@BET) June 25, 2018

He used the medium to send his condolence to Dbanj who lost his son.

"I'm telling you guys -- come to Africa, eat the food, wear the clothes... Let's collaborate, everybody. Let's collaborate, man," he said.

Davido Wins Award for Best International Act for Nigeria! | BET Awards 2018 #BETAwards18 #BETAwards #BETAward #Davido #Nigeriamusic #AfricaAtTheBETAwards #AfricanAmerican #9jamusicmixtapes pic.twitter.com/vhhzdY8Qu2

- 9jaMusicMixtapes (@9jaMusicMixTape) June 25, 2018