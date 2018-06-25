Namibia: New Electoral Chief to Focus On Structure

THE newly appointed head of the elections body, Theo Mujoro, says he will look into expanding and strengthening the Electoral Commission of Namibia's organisational structure.

Mujoro, who until his appointment on Thursday last week was the director of operations at the ECN, will take over from Paul Isaak, whose term ends in September this year.

In an interview with The Namibian, Mujoro yesterday said he wants to make the electoral office more responsive to the needs of a growing voter population. He added that he would work towards establishing regional infrastructure, and increase the electoral body's presence in all 14 regions of the country. "We do not have regional offices, and we largely depend on the government, private institutions or churches to house regional staff," he said.

Mujoro explained that the ECN pays large amounts in rent as there is currently only one electoral office in Windhoek that houses 52 permanent staff members.

Furthermore, he will look at ways to increase youth participation in the electoral processes, and mainstream other marginalised groupings.

Because the youth are hardly seen queueing up to vote, he will thus find innovative ways of involving them in the process. Not only will he also target registered voters, the new ECN head plans to conduct information sessions at schools.

"Although there are already voter education programmes done in the regions, there is a need to do more to engage schools," he noted.

Other areas Mujoro will focus on include accelerating the enhancement of electoral processes and procedures to make them more responsive to voters' needs. He will likewise strive towards greater openness and transparency to increase trust and confidence among the electorate, political parties, civil society and the public at large.

"The current ECN leadership has already put in place the required building blocks to enhance business processes and improve programme execution across the electoral cycle," he added.

Mujoro stressed that the introduction of the electronic voting machines (EVM) was the right thing to do.

The EVMs have an enhanced process that immediately declares the results, he said, rather than ballots which take two days to count. He would, therefore, engage political parties and members of parliament soon to demonstrate how reliable the system is. "No one, including political parties, has substantiated the negative connotations of the EVMs," he stated.