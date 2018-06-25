South Africa: Western Cape Social Development Launches Substance Abuse Awareness Week

press release

Substance Abuse Awareness Week: 35 000 assisted to beat the scourge of drugs and alcohol

The Western Cape Department of Social Development (DSD) has launched its Substance Abuse Awareness Week, which will also include the marking of International Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking on Tuesday.

DSD has allocated R104-million to continue our work in tackling this scourge, and since 2014 a total of 35 502 clients have accessed our substance abuse treatment services.

Our campaign this year seeks to raise awareness about the dangers and effects of substance abuse, which includes both drug and alcohol abuse.

DSD continues to be at the forefront of the fight against substance abuse, focussing on rendering;

Early intervention,

Inpatient treatment,

Community based treatment,

and aftercare services.

DSD has grown its network of funded services from a mere 7 in 2009, to now funding 43 organizations working at 51 sites across the province.

We have specifically targeted treating young people, in order to address the rising tide of youth alcohol and drug usage.

The Department has expanded the adolescent Matrix Outpatient Programme to schools in Kuilsriver, Eerste River, Steenberg, Lavender Hill, Hout Bay and Elsies River, in addition to our Child & Youth Care Centres. DSD also runs an inpatient treatment programme at Lindelani Youth Care Centre.

The department will drive a door-to-door awareness campaign over this week, to raise awareness about our services. Our services are here to help the public, not judge them. Anybody needing more information or assistance can contact us on the www.heretohelp.co.za website, or the DSD hotline on 0800 220 250. We can beat drug and alcohol abuse, 'Better Together'.

Issued by: Western Cape Social Development