25 June 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu On Release of South Africans Stranded in Changchun

The Chinese authorities confirmed today that the passports of the group of 51 South Africans stranded in Changchun, China, will be released as from Monday, 25 June 2018. The individuals in the group will then return to South Africa.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Hon Lindiwe Sisulu, thanked the Chinese authorities for releasing the passports and ensuring that the 51 young people are allowed to leave China for South Africa.

"I am happy that this incident has been resolved. l want to make a call to all South Africans that they must familiarise themselves with the laws and regulations of countries they visit or apply for work. They must also ensure that they have the correct documentation before they travel," Minister Sisulu said.

The Minister added that DIRCO will launch a campaign in few weeks to raise awareness of all South African travellers. The campaign is titled: "Travel Smart" and is aimed at encouraging South Africans to research their destinations and the laws of the countries they seek to visit or apply for work.

"We have too many South Africans in prisons across the world, which is of concern. We want South Africans to research and gather all necessary information before they travel, so as to avoid taking risks and involving themselves in activities that may be deemed illegal," she added.

An official from the South African Embassy in Beijing will travel to Changchun on Monday to provide consular assistance to the group.

South Africa

