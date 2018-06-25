South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Sets Record Straight Regarding Factual Inaccuracies in Media Reports

press release

The Premier of the North West Prof TJ Mokgoro welcomes the overwhelming generous messages of support and encouragement received across all sectors of society including political parties represented in the North West Provincial Legislature.

The Premier understands and welcomes the commitment to open dialogue and robust engagement by all sectors in the Province in our quest to find lasting solutions to challenges facing the Province.

Once more, the Premier would like to remind the people of the Province and country at large that over the last two months, Cabinet through the Inter-Ministerial Task Team led by Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma completed a comprehensive assessment of Governance in the Province, which resulted in Cabinet adopting a resolution to place the North West Province under Section 100 intervention.

Half of departments in the North West Province are under Section 100 (1)(a) and others under Section 100(1)(b). Without exception, all the issues raised in the media since the new Premier's election have been picked and are receiving attention through the Section 100 intervention process, which includes the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster with a clear mandate to pursue prosecution in all cases where clear cases of corruption have been identified.

Whilst this process is ongoing, we would like to set the record straight regarding factual inaccuracies in reports in the media over the last few days.

Premier TJ Mokgoro's tenure as Acting Director-General of the North West Province terminated at the end of June 2015

The NEPO Data Dynamics contract was entered into between the Office of the Premier and the service provider in March 2016

When Premier TJ Mokgoro assumed Office as Acting Director-General, the tender for a daily newspaper for the North West was already published, and the appointment of The New Age for the initial contract of 12 months followed a due tender process. Prof Mokgoro was not involved in the process of the appointment of The New Age after the initial contract which was done within the law.

The Livifusion contract is an inheritance of the fourth administration. Upon taking Office as Acting Director-General, Prof Mokgoro immediately launched a review process to do a due diligence on the Livifusion contract which was found to be onerous and unaffordable for the Province. Prof Mokgoro handed over this report to the new Director-General for implementation once his contract as Acting Director General concluded at the end of June 2015.

The authority for the appointment of senior managers in the public service is that of the Executive Authority. During his tenure as Acting Director-General, Prof Mokgoro was never delegated such an authority. The current Chief Director Communication was appointed first to act in this position in June 2015, and his substantive appointment into the position was concluded after the recruitment process which was initiated and concluded when Prof Mokgoro was no longer Acting Director-General.

These facts are shared in the spirit of openness and transparency. It is however important to state that all these matters are subject of ongoing investigation under the IMTT process. Premier Mokgoro is committed to work with the IMTT to ensure full implementation of all recommendations including taking action where such is required against all individuals fingered in any acts of corruption or maladministration.

