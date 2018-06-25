South Africa: Five Killed, Six Injured in Two Separate Accidents in Carletonville

Five people were killed and six others injured in two separate accidents in Carletonville over the weekend.

ER24 spokesperson, Ineke van Huyssteen, said two people died and five sustained injuries in the first accident, which occurred at around 22:00 on Saturday evening when two vehicles collided on Blybank road in Carletonville.

She said when paramedics arrived, they found a vehicle in the road and another vehicle partially in a field.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics found two people entrapped in the vehicle. Unfortunately, there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead at the scene," she said.

Van Huyssteen said five other people had been found to have minor to moderate injuries.

"ER24, as well as another medical service on the scene, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care," she said.

Second accident

Van Huyssteen said three more people died and another sustained moderate injuries in a second accident, when their car rolled on the P111/R501 road in Carletonville at around 03:00 on Sunday morning.

She said paramedics found the patients lying across the road.

"It is believed that they were ejected from the vehicle. Three patients were declared dead at the scene," she said.

Van Huyssteen said another medical service on scene transported the injured passenger to hospital for further medical care.

"The exact circumstances surrounding both incidents were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations," she said.

